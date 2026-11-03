PSUT, SSIF Sign Mou To Strengthen Technology Cooperation, Student Training

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 3 (Petra) -- Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT) and the Social Security Investment Fund (SSIF) signed a memorandum of understanding to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest, use technology to improve institutional performance, and create training and applied learning opportunities for university students.

The memorandum was signed by Ezzeddin Kanakrieh, Chief Executive Officer of SSIF, and Wejdan Abu Elhaija, President of PSUT, in the presence of representatives from both institutions.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Kanakrieh said SSIF looks forward to drawing on the university's expertise in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and intelligent systems engineering to improve its work processes and strengthen staff capabilities. He also highlighted opportunities to benefit from PSUT's experience in quality assurance and institutional excellence.

Kanakrieh added that SSIF would contribute its extensive experience in investment, business and project management, as well as sustainable energy, to the partnership. He said the Fund looks forward to giving PSUT students and researchers opportunities to learn from its experience in investment management and business development, including how investment opportunities are assessed, projects are evaluated and investment decisions are made.

Abu Elhaija said the agreement reflects PSUT's commitment to strengthening partnerships with national institutions and exchanging knowledge and expertise. She highlighted the university's role in applying its academic, research and technological capabilities to support institutional development and digital transformation.

She stressed that investing in young people and equipping them with knowledge and technological skills are essential to preparing leaders who can meet future challenges. These efforts, she said, align with the vision of Her Royal Highness Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, Chair of the university's Board of Trustees, and her continued guidance to strengthen young people's role in innovation, entrepreneurship and community service.

Abu Elhaija added that partnerships with national institutions broaden students' experience, develop their practical and leadership skills, and prepare qualified graduates to contribute to Jordan's development.

//Petra// WH