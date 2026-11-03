Jordan University Hospital Receives 3 Children From Gaza For Medical Treatment

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 3 (Petra) -- Jordan University Hospital received three children from the Gaza Strip on Monday suffering from heart conditions to provide them with specialized medical care, as part of Jordan's humanitarian and medical efforts, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, to ease the suffering of Palestinians in the territory.

According to a hospital statement, the children were received under the Jordanian Medical Corridor initiative, which the Kingdom continues to implement to provide assistance to Gaza residents.

The Jordan Armed Forces evacuated the 36th group of sick children from Gaza on Monday, comprising 26 children and 26 companions, ahead of their transfer to Jordanian hospitals to receive the necessary medical treatment and care.

Hospital Director General Dr. Nader Al-Busoul said receiving the children reflects Jordan's longstanding position, under the leadership of His Majesty the King, in providing medical and humanitarian support to Palestinians.

He added that the hospital had mobilized its medical resources and specialized staff to provide the children arriving from Gaza with high-quality specialized medical care.

Al-Busoul noted that since August, Jordan University Hospital has received more than 60 children from the Gaza Strip suffering from complex medical conditions, including congenital heart defects and blood and liver diseases. Some have successfully completed their treatment and returned to the Strip, while others continue to receive medical care and follow-up at the hospital.

He added that the healthcare services extend beyond the children to include some of their companions, reflecting the hospital's commitment to providing comprehensive medical and humanitarian care to those received.

The hospital reaffirmed its commitment to continuing its medical and humanitarian mission and making its resources and expertise available to improve the children's chances of recovery and ensure they complete their treatment.

//Petra// WH