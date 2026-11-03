Evangelical Delegation Honors Victims Of Karak Terror Attack, Reaffirms Support For Jordan's Stability

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

KARAK, Nov. 3 (Petra) – A joint local and international Evangelical delegation, headed by Secretary-General of the World Evangelical Alliance (WEA) Botrus Mansour, visited the village of Humud in Karak Governorate on Monday to honor the victims of a recent terrorist attack.

The delegation laid wreaths at the martyrs' tombs in the village cemetery and offered prayers for the victims' families, the injured, and the continued security and stability of the Kingdom.

The visiting delegation included Head of the Baptist Denomination in Jordan Pastor Dr. Nabeeh Abbassi, President of the Bethlehem Bible College Pastor Dr. Jack Sara, the head of the Evangelical Alliance in the Middle East and North Africa, alongside several pastors representing Jordanian churches.

Mansour stated that the crime shook the global Evangelical community, emphasizing that the delegation's visit conveys solidarity on behalf of approximately 650 million Evangelicals worldwide. He described Jordan as a beacon of tolerance and equal citizenship, stressing that the assault targeted all Jordanians and that the response must be rooted in reinforced national cohesion and mutual respect.

For his part, Abbassi affirmed that extremism will not prevail, stressing the importance of honoring the memory of the victims, praying for the healing of the injured, and supporting Jordan's leadership and security apparatuses in safeguarding national security.

//Petra// AA