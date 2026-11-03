Anti-Narcotics Department Handles 84 Crystal Meth Cases, Arrests 133

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 3 (Petra) -- The Anti-Narcotics Department dealt with 84 cases involving crystal meth across the Kingdom's governorates during the 14th week of its intensified campaign against the drug, a Public Security Directorate spokesperson said.

The cases included 22 involving the trafficking and promotion of crystal meth and 62 related to drug use.

A total of 33 individuals implicated in trafficking and promoting the drug were arrested in connection with these cases, while another 100 users were apprehended in the remaining cases. Authorities also seized quantities of crystal meth from those arrested.

The spokesperson stressed that the campaign would continue firmly and without leniency until its objectives are achieved. It aims to raise public awareness of the dangers of the drug and pursue anyone involved in dealing with the substance, which poses a potentially fatal threat to users and may be linked to serious crimes that endanger society and public safety.

The spokesperson renewed the call on the public to fulfill their humanitarian and social responsibilities by reporting any information about individuals involved in drug-related activities through the unified emergency number 911, assuring the public that all reports would be handled with the utmost confidentiality and seriousness.

//Petra// WH