Dhaka Forum Examines Human Role In AI-Driven Marketing

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Marketing leaders, academics and industry representatives from across the world gathered at BRAC University on October 30–31 for the sixth World Marketing Forum, focusing on the relationship between artificial intelligence and human judgment in the marketing industry.

The event, themed “Artificial Intelligence in Marketing: Human + Tech,” explored how businesses can use AI responsibly while maintaining creativity, ethics and consumer trust. Presented by Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC and powered by ACI Motors Limited, the forum was convened by the World Marketing Council and organized by Bangladesh Brand Forum in collaboration with BRAC University and BRAC Business School.

The two-day program featured 10 keynote sessions, two case studies and two panel discussions. It also concluded with the presentation of the Dhaka Declaration, titled “Marketing for Global Good: Y2030 and Beyond.” Adopted with the Asia Marketing Federation, African Marketing Confederation and European Marketing Confederation, the declaration represents a shared commitment involving marketing organizations across 54 countries in Asia, Africa and Europe.

Opening the forum, Sajid Mahbub, secretary general of the World Marketing Council and Marketing Society of Bangladesh, said AI was changing how businesses understand and serve customers, but human values remained central to marketing.

Professor Philip Kotler, joining virtually, discussed AI's potential to improve business efficiency, customer understanding and sales forecasting. He cautioned against excessive dependence on technology, emphasizing the continuing importance of human creativity and supervision.

Other keynote speakers included Hermawan Kartajaya, who discussed combining technology with social responsibility; Tara Yoon of Google, who explored AI's role in marketing performance; and Eric Ku of Itrain Asia, who examined how AI is creating opportunities for consumers and entrepreneurs.

Sessions on the second day addressed AI's psychological effects on brands and consumers, global and local marketing trends, productivity, and the need for regulation. Speakers included World Marketing Council President Professor Syed Ferhat Anwar, African Marketing Confederation President Helen McIntee-Carlisle and European Marketing Confederation President Ralf Strauss.

Panel discussions examined how affordable AI tools could help small and medium-sized enterprises compete and how universities and businesses could turn academic research into practical solutions.

The forum brought together representatives from marketing associations, universities and businesses across several regions. Organizers said the discussions underscored the need to guide technological innovation through human judgment, ethical practices and trust.