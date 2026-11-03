Bangladeshi Scholars Join Maldives Conference, Fostering Regional Knowledge Exchange

The two-day conference, held at the Maldives National University on November 1 and 2, brought together psychiatrists, researchers, and mental health professionals from across the region to exchange research findings, professional experiences, and knowledge on mental health.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the Maldives Dr. Md. Nazmul Islam attended the opening ceremony, while Maldives First Lady Sajidha Mohamed joined the event as the chief guest, according to a release from the mission.

The participation of 31 Bangladeshi academics and practitioners reflects the country's contribution to regional knowledge-sharing initiatives and provides opportunities to strengthen professional networks with experts and institutions in neighbouring countries.

The Bangladesh High Commission has been promoting academic exchanges and professional engagement as part of its efforts to strengthen bilateral relations with the Maldives.

The High Commission said it considers education diplomacy an important tool for building lasting relationships beyond conventional diplomatic channels, creating opportunities for institutional cooperation, mutual learning, and people-to-people connectivity.

Mental health is a key area for regional collaboration, as the exchange of research, expertise, and professional practices can help countries address shared challenges and strengthen their healthcare systems.

The conference provided a platform for professionals to discuss developments in psychiatry and mental healthcare while building connections that could support future academic and professional collaboration.

The participation of Bangladeshi scholars also offered an opportunity to showcase the country's academic and professional capabilities and expand cooperation with regional institutions.

The Government of Bangladesh places importance on regional cooperation, human resource development, and the exchange of knowledge and expertise. The High Commission's support for such initiatives reflects this commitment and its efforts to strengthen Bangladesh's constructive role in regional engagement.

The Bangladesh High Commission said it would continue to encourage and facilitate educational, academic, and professional cooperation between Bangladesh and the Maldives.

Through such initiatives, the High Commission aims to strengthen institutional partnerships and intellectual connections, complementing traditional diplomatic engagement and contributing to closer, mutually beneficial relations between the two countries.