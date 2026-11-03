Parliamentary Committee Seeks Explanation Over PM's Aircraft Glitches, Biman's Purchases

The issues came up at the sixth meeting of the committee, held at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on November 2, with committee chairman and Chief Whip Nurul Islam Moni in the chair.

The committee reviewed the financial management, operational activities, and audit reports of Biman Bangladesh Airlines and the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), both under the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism.

According to a press release issued by the Bangladesh Parliament Secretariat, the committee sought explanations from the relevant authorities about the reasons behind repeated technical problems with aircraft carrying the prime minister.

It also discussed determining responsibility for alleged irregularities in Biman's procurement of aircraft and equipment, as well as potential revenue losses caused by weaknesses in the airline's information technology systems.

The committee emphasized greater transparency and operational efficiency, prevention of the misuse of public funds, elimination of irregularities, and resolution of long-standing audit objections.

It also called for stronger accountability from the authorities concerned.

The committee sought detailed information on the amounts recovered against audit objections, the outstanding amounts yet to be recovered, and the number of individuals against whom disciplinary action had been taken.

It stressed that the authorities must submit time-bound action plans, supported by evidence, to address each audit objection.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines and the relevant authorities were asked to prepare detailed written explanations and submit the necessary information at the committee's next meeting.

The meeting was attended by committee members and whips Mia Nuruddin Ahmed Apu and Md Akhtaruzzaman Mia, along with Khondaker Abu Ashfaq, Mohammad Koyser Ahmed, Biswas Jahangir Alam, Mohammad Najibur Rahman, and Mohammad Kamal Hossain.

The secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, officials from the ministry and the Parliament Secretariat, representatives of the Office of the Comptroller General of Accounts, and senior officials from CAAB and Biman also attended the meeting.