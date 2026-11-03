Drone Attack Sparks Fire At One Of Russia's Largest Oil Refineries In Yaroslavl, Media Report

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the ASTRA Telegram channel.

“One of the largest oil refineries in Russia, a supplier of fuel for military aircraft and equipment, was attacked in the Yaroslavl region,” the post states.

It is noted that the“Slavneft-YANOS” oil refinery (PJSC“Slavneft-Yaroslavnefteorgsintez”), also known as the Yaroslavl Oil Refinery, is among the top five oil refineries in the Russian Federation.

An ASTRA OSINT expert, after examining photos and videos received from readers, determined that it is this facility, located in the city of Yaroslavl, that is on fire. Earlier, a drone alert had been issued in the region. Local residents reported loud explosions and a fire at the facility.

This refinery was commissioned back in 1961. Its capacity is about 15 million metric tons of crude oil per year, or approximately 300,000 barrels per day. It is part of the“Slavneft” oil company, which is jointly controlled by“Rosneft” and“Gazprom Neft.”

The Yaroslavl refinery produces automotive gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, jet fuel, lubricating oils, paraffins, and other petroleum products. It supplies petroleum products to consumers in the Central and Northwestern regions of the Russian Federation and provides fuel to the Moscow Region.

“The company's customers also include airports and facilities of the Russian Federation's military-industrial complex,” the statement said.

Explosions reported in Russia's Ufa,refinery unit on fire – media

This refinery has been attacked before. On August 28, 2026, the AVT-4 primary oil refining unit was damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, as a result of a drone attack on the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation on the night of November 1, an industrial facility in the Kstovo district sustained significant damage.

The first photo is for illustrative purposes only