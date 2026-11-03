Russian Forces Damage DTEK Facility In Southern Odesa Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram.

He said that in southern Odesa region, energy and civilian infrastructure were damaged as a result of Russian attacks. A DTEK Odesa Power Grid facility was seriously damaged.

As Kipper noted, this facility has been struck repeatedly over the past two months. Significant damage to power equipment has led to power outages. Specialists are already working to address the damage.

Administrative buildings, warehouses, and production facilities at a food processing plant were also damaged.

No one was injured.

As reported by the DTEK Group on Telegram, at midnight, Russian forces attacked a DTEK power facility in southern Odesa region. The damage is extensive. Restoring the equipment will take time.

Russian strike onhospital raises injury toll to 73

“Power workers began repairs immediately, as soon as it was safe to do so, to restore power to every home as quickly as possible,” experts assured.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of November 2, Russian forces struck a facility belonging to the Odesa Regional Power Company, damaging buildings and warehouses; there were casualties.