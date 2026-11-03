Russian Forces Strike Civilian Infrastructure In Chernihiv Region Early In Morning

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“This morning, a farm building caught fire in a village in the Kiptivska community due to a drone attack. The blast wave destroyed a house. Firefighters extinguished the fire. No one was injured,” he wrote.

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Chaus added that an energy facility in the Chernihiv region was struck overnight.

As reported by Ukrinform, five civilians were injured in the Chernihiv region due to a drone att ack.

Photo: Vyacheslav Chaus / Telegram