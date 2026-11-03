Russian Forces Strike Civilian Infrastructure In Chernihiv Region Early In Morning
“This morning, a farm building caught fire in a village in the Kiptivska community due to a drone attack. The blast wave destroyed a house. Firefighters extinguished the fire. No one was injured,” he wrote.Read also: Drone attack sparks fire at one of Russia's largest oil refineries in Yaroslavl, media report
Chaus added that an energy facility in the Chernihiv region was struck overnight.
As reported by Ukrinform, five civilians were injured in the Chernihiv region due to a drone att ack.
Photo: Vyacheslav Chaus / Telegram
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