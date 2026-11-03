Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Russian Forces Strike Civilian Infrastructure In Chernihiv Region Early In Morning

Russian Forces Strike Civilian Infrastructure In Chernihiv Region Early In Morning


Date: 2026-11-03 05:12:02

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“This morning, a farm building caught fire in a village in the Kiptivska community due to a drone attack. The blast wave destroyed a house. Firefighters extinguished the fire. No one was injured,” he wrote.

Read also: Drone attack sparks fire at one of Russia's largest oil refineries in Yaroslavl, media report

Chaus added that an energy facility in the Chernihiv region was struck overnight.

As reported by Ukrinform, five civilians were injured in the Chernihiv region due to a drone att ack.

Photo: Vyacheslav Chaus / Telegram

MENAFN03112026000193011044ID1111907577


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search