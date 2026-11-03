FM Sybiha Calls Russia's Deliberate Pre-Winter Attacks On Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure Clear Sign Of Genocide

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha made this statement on the social media platform X according to Ukrinform.

The head of the Foreign Ministry noted that during Russia's massive nighttime attack with drones and missiles, at least 13 energy facilities in 9 regions of Ukraine were struck.

“Putin is deliberately targeting civilian energy, power and heating, hoping to create unbearable conditions for the people ahead of winter. This is one of the direct definitions of genocide,” the minister emphasized.

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He called on the world not to remain silent while Russia commits barbaric war crimes and not to allow any easing of sanctions.

“Russia is a terrorist state that deserves full isolation,” the foreign minister said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Yurii Ihnat, head of the communications department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, stated that during the nighttime attack on the night of November 2–3, Russian occupation forces focused all their efforts on striking Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The attack is still ongoing.

Photo: State Emergency Service