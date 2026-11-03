China Rejects Prospect Of Ukraine Peace Summit With Trump And Putin
China has shown no interest in holding trilateral talks with the United States and Russia on the war in Ukraine, with President Xi Jinping reportedly viewing the conflict as a European issue requiring European participation.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier made the remarks after returning to Berlin following a meeting with Xi in Beijing on Friday, October 30.
According to Steinmeier, he raised the possibility of a summit involving Xi, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the war in Ukraine.
However, the Chinese leader's response indicated that Beijing was not preparing for such negotiations.
“From his perspective, there is absolutely no preparation under way for an Ukraine summit involving the US, Russia, and China,” Steinmeier said.
“He (Xi) explicitly pointed out that this is a European conflict in which Europeans would also have to be at the negotiating table,” he added.
The German president said Xi appeared surprised when the proposal was raised during their discussions.
“One could see the look of surprise on his face,” Steinmeier recalled.
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