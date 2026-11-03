EU Could Allow UK To Rejoin Without Adopting Euro

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The European Union could take a flexible approach to the euro and Schengen membership requirements if the United Kingdom seeks to rejoin the bloc, Politico reports, citing anonymous sources in Brussels.

According to the publication, London may not necessarily be required to adopt the single European currency or join the Schengen Area as a condition for returning to the EU.

Such an approach could increase the UK's chances of rejoining the bloc. However, EU officials have stressed that it is still too early to discuss an official position on a potential British return.

According to a YouGov poll cited by Politico, 55% of Britons support reversing Brexit, while 34% favour remaining outside the EU.

However, when respondents were told that rejoining the EU would require adopting the euro and joining the Schengen Area, support for returning to the bloc fell to 35%, while opposition rose to 43%.

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Britain could remain outside the European Union or potentially rejoin the bloc if that is what the public wants. He added that the government could consider proposals for a customs union, discuss the Liberal Democrats' calls for membership of the single market, or "go all the way" toward rejoining the EU.

The UK held its referendum on EU membership on June 23, 2016. Some 51.9% of voters backed leaving the bloc, while 48.1% voted to remain. The UK formally left the EU on February 1, 2020, after several years of negotiations. The post-Brexit transition period ended on January 1, 2021.