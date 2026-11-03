Sabina Aliyeva Re-Elected As Azerbaijan's Human Rights Commissioner For Seven-Year Term

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Sabina Aliyeva has been re-elected as Azerbaijan's Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) for a new seven-year term.

The relevant decision was adopted during a plenary session of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijan's parliament) on Monday.

Three candidates were nominated for the position: Sabina Aliyeva, Elshana Valiyeva and Jeyhun Garajayev.

Aliyeva secured the highest number of votes and was elected for a seven-year term. Of the MPs who participated in the vote, 100 supported her re-election, one voted against and seven abstained.

Following her re-election, Aliyeva took the oath of office before parliament.

She pledged to perform her duties with honour and dignity, uphold the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and carry out her responsibilities independently and impartially. Aliyeva also expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis and members of parliament for the confidence placed in her.

Aliyeva was first elected Azerbaijan's Human Rights Commissioner on November 29, 2019, from among three candidates nominated by the President of Azerbaijan.

Professional background

Sabina Aliyeva Yashar gizi was born on May 7, 1980, in Baku. She graduated with honours from Baku Secondary School No. 8 in 1996.

Between 1996 and 2000, she studied at the Faculty of Law of Baku State University, completing her bachelor's degree with honours. She subsequently obtained a master's degree in law from the same university between 2000 and 2002, also graduating with distinction.

From 2009 to 2012, Aliyeva pursued additional higher education in international relations at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In 2016, she defended her dissertation on the application of international legal standards concerning the protection of the rights of persons with disabilities in Azerbaijani legislation, earning a PhD in Law.

Aliyeva began her professional career at the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2000. After holding various positions at the institution, she was appointed Deputy Head of the Constitutional Court's Administration in 2015. In 2016, she was awarded the third-degree rank of State Councillor.

On November 29, 2019, the Milli Majlis elected her Human Rights Commissioner of Azerbaijan, a position she has held since then.

Her principal responsibilities as Ombudsperson include protecting human and civil rights, investigating alleged violations of rights and freedoms, monitoring compliance with human rights standards by government authorities, and promoting legal awareness.

In her international activities, Aliyeva was elected Vice-President of the Asian Ombudsman Association in 2023. That same year, she became a member of the Board of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's Ombudsman Association.

She also serves as a mentor for the Yüksəliş competition, established by the President of Azerbaijan, and was a member of the Organising Committee for COP29.

Ombudsperson election procedure and eligibility requirements

Under Azerbaijani legislation, the Human Rights Commissioner is elected for a seven-year term, and the same person may hold the position for a maximum of two terms.

Thirty days before the incumbent's term expires, the President submits three candidates to the Milli Majlis for consideration. Parliament must adopt a decision on the election of a new Ombudsperson within 15 days.

The Ombudsperson is prohibited from engaging in political activities or belonging to any political party. The officeholder also cannot serve in the management of a non-governmental organisation. Any activities incompatible with the position must be terminated within five working days of election.

On the day of election, the Ombudsperson takes an oath before the Milli Majlis, pledging to uphold the Constitution and laws, discharge official responsibilities with honour and dignity, and act independently and impartially.

A candidate must be an Azerbaijani citizen aged at least 30, hold a higher education degree, have professional experience in human rights protection and demonstrate high moral standards.

Individuals holding dual citizenship, having obligations to another state, or serving in the legislative, executive or judicial branches of government are ineligible. The restriction also applies to individuals engaged in other paid employment, with the exception of scientific, educational and creative activities, as well as those declared legally incapacitated by a court or convicted of serious or particularly serious crimes.