PhD Candidate in Politics Research, King's College London

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Jinkyung Baek is a PhD Candidate in Politics Research at King's College London. Her doctoral research focuses on international cooperation as a mechanism to counter cyber threats, using North Korea's cyberattacks as a case study.

She previously served as the director of the research department and was a senior researcher at the East Asia Institute (EAI), Republic of Korea. At EAI, she supervised all the research projects. but her individual work mainly focused on national security, regional co-operation and democracy in Asia, and governance.

She holds an MA in International Relations from the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom, and a BA in International Studies major in European Studies from De La Salle University in the Philippines.

–present PhD Candidate in Politics Research, King's College London

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