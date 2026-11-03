Jinkyung Baek
- PhD Candidate in Politics Research, King's College London
Jinkyung Baek is a PhD Candidate in Politics Research at King's College London. Her doctoral research focuses on international cooperation as a mechanism to counter cyber threats, using North Korea's cyberattacks as a case study.
She previously served as the director of the research department and was a senior researcher at the East Asia Institute (EAI), Republic of Korea. At EAI, she supervised all the research projects. but her individual work mainly focused on national security, regional co-operation and democracy in Asia, and governance.
She holds an MA in International Relations from the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom, and a BA in International Studies major in European Studies from De La Salle University in the Philippines.Experience
- –present PhD Candidate in Politics Research, King's College London
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