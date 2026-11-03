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Sally Christine Reynolds

Sally Christine Reynolds


Date: 2026-11-03 05:11:12

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor in Hominin Palaeoecology, Bournemouth University
Profile Articles

I work in a number of different areas: I am chiefly known for my work in hominin habitats and the mammalian fauna which co-existed with them. I am also involved in the palaeoenvironmental and ichnological research at White Sands National Park, New Mexico.

Experience
  • –present Senior Lecturer in Hominin Palaeoecology, Bournemouth University
Education
  • 2005 Liverpool John Moores University, Biological and Earth Sciences

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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