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Helen Millman

Helen Millman


Date: 2026-11-03 05:11:11

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Postdoctoral Researcher, Polar Science, University of Exeter
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I am a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the University of Exeter specialising in polar science, climate risk, and cryosphere policy. My research focuses on the stability of Antarctic and Arctic environments and the implications of their change for global climate risk. I sometimes work at the interface between climate science and policy, translating evidence on polar processes into forms relevant to decision-making in government and related institutions.

Experience
  • 2023–present Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Exeter
Education
  • 2019 UNSW, Sydney, PhD Climate Science
  • 2010 Aberystwyth University, MSc Glaciology

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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