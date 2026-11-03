Andy Levy
- Reader in Psychology, Edge Hill University
Andy is a Reader in Psychology at Edge Hill University and formerly a Health and Care Professions Council Registered Practitioner Psychologist. He is interested in the social and health psychology of applied behavioural research. My research focuses on applying psychological theory for predicting, understanding and changing lifestyle behaviours, alongside exploring how health and exercise professionals can implement this knowledge in practice.Experience
- 2012–present Reader in Psychology, Edge Hill University 2010–2012 Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Edge Hill University 2006–2010 Lecturer in Sport & Exercise Psychology, University of Leeds 2003–2006 Graduate Teaching Assistant, University of Hull
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