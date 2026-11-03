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Andy Levy

Andy Levy


Date: 2026-11-03 05:11:11

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Reader in Psychology, Edge Hill University
Profile Articles

Andy is a Reader in Psychology at Edge Hill University and formerly a Health and Care Professions Council Registered Practitioner Psychologist. He is interested in the social and health psychology of applied behavioural research. My research focuses on applying psychological theory for predicting, understanding and changing lifestyle behaviours, alongside exploring how health and exercise professionals can implement this knowledge in practice.

Experience
  • 2012–present Reader in Psychology, Edge Hill University
  • 2010–2012 Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Edge Hill University
  • 2006–2010 Lecturer in Sport & Exercise Psychology, University of Leeds
  • 2003–2006 Graduate Teaching Assistant, University of Hull

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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