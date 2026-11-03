Andy is a Reader in Psychology at Edge Hill University and formerly a Health and Care Professions Council Registered Practitioner Psychologist. He is interested in the social and health psychology of applied behavioural research. My research focuses on applying psychological theory for predicting, understanding and changing lifestyle behaviours, alongside exploring how health and exercise professionals can implement this knowledge in practice.

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