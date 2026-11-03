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Joanne Murphy

Joanne Murphy


Date: 2026-11-03 05:11:10

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Inclusive Leadership, Birmingham Business School, University of Birmingham, University of Birmingham
Profile Articles

Joanne Murphy is a Professor of Inclusive Leadership at Birmingham Business School, University of Birmingham. Her research explores leadership and change in volatile environments. She has worked extensively with business, government, not for profits and police and security organisations to build leadership capacity and manage change. Professor Murphy's latest book - 'Management and War: How Organisations Navigate Conflict and Build Peace' is now available.

Experience
  • –present Reader in Leadership and Organisational Change, Queen's University Belfast
Education
  • 2007 Trinity College Dublin, PhD

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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