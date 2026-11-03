Malaysia, Three Other ASEAN Countries Join INTERPOL Operation Against Chemical Smuggling

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Kenny Teng Khoon Hock

BANGKOK, Nov 3 (NNN) -- Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines have joined forces with INTERPOL in a regional operation to combat cross-border chemical smuggling and prevent the diversion of chemicals for the manufacture of narcotics and explosives.

Royal Thai Police (RTP) Deputy Spokesperson Police Col Songake Patcharawit said Operation Chemical Anti-Smuggling Enforcement (CHASE) comprised four phases, beginning with scene management training in Bangkok in December 2025, followed by training on chemical anti-smuggling investigation techniques in Malaysia in May 2026, and an operational coordination meeting in Bangkok in July.

"Coordinated enforcement activities were subsequently carried out across the four participating countries.

"The operation aimed to strengthen border controls, enhance the detection of illicit chemical trafficking and improve cooperation among regional law enforcement agencies," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Songake said enforcement activities in Thailand were conducted at the Sadao Customs and Immigration Checkpoints in Songkhla from Oct 27 to 29.

Thailand deployed personnel from several RTP units, including the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Border Patrol Police Bureau, Immigration Bureau, Office of Police Forensic Science and Foreign Affairs Division, alongside the Thai Customs Department, he said.

Songake said INTERPOL specialists provided technical guidance, while operational activities included vehicle inspections, real-time information exchange and coordination among police and customs authorities to identify suspicious chemical movements and respond to potential cross-border threats.

"Stronger monitoring and detection capabilities were essential to preventing chemicals from being diverted for criminal purposes, particularly the production of narcotics and explosives," he said.

--NNN