Vietnam's Trade Turnover Tops US$1 Trillion For First Time

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

HANOI, Nov 3 (NNN-dpa) -- Vietnam's total trade turnover exceeded US$1 trillion for the first time in the first 10 months of 2026, driven by strong demand for electronics and manufactured goods, official data showed on Tuesday, German Press Agency (dpa) reported.

Exports and imports reached a combined US$1,010.6 billion between January and October, up 32.3 per cent year on year, according to the National Statistics Office under the Finance Ministry.

Exports rose 27.5 per cent to US$499.2 billion, while imports increased 37.4 per cent to US$511.3 billion. Shipments of computers and electronic components surged 71 per cent to US$149.4 billion, making them a major driver of export growth. Exports of machinery and equipment increased 30.4 per cent to US$63.3 billion.

Foreign-invested companies accounted for 81.2 per cent of exports, worth US$405.3 billion, highlighting the country's reliance on overseas manufacturers.

Meanwhile, imports of production materials and equipment made up 94.1 per cent of total imports.

China remained Vietnam's largest import source, with shipments worth US$212.5 billion. Vietnam recorded trade surpluses of US$140.1 billion with the United States and US$40.8 billion with the European Union.

The latest figures come as Vietnam seeks to strengthen its manufacturing base and diversify export markets amid growing uncertainty over global trade and supply chains.

--NNN-dpa