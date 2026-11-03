OMODA X, 5-Kwh HEV Technology And Dual Intelligent Technologies Take Center Stage As Global Users Bring DRIVE TO THE NEXT VIBE To Life

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 24, the OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit concluded in Wuhu, China. From the global debut of OMODA X and the world premiere of 5-kWh HEV technology to the OMODA Super Hybrid Marathon and Super Intelligent Experience Lab, the summit showcased a series of product innovations and technological breakthroughs. Beyond the spotlight, users from around the world also brought their own creativity, experiences and unique perspectives on life.

On one side were continuously evolving products and technologies; on the other, a global community of young people with distinctive personalities. Under the theme "DRIVE TO THE NEXT VIBE," the summit demonstrated how the value of a vehicle can extend beyond driving itself to embrace personal expression, intelligent experiences and diverse lifestyles.







One New Vehicle, Endless Lifestyle Possibilities

At OMODA X NIGHT on October 20, OMODA X, the world's first CROSS OFF-ROAD VEHICLE (COV), made its global debut. Combining the everyday practicality of an SUV, the adventurous spirit of an off-road vehicle and the sporty character of a sports car, OMODA X introduced a new crossover concept that breaks down the traditional boundaries between urban commuting and outdoor exploration.







Even more fascinating than the vehicle's debut were the different possibilities envisioned by users around the world.

Four users from Indonesia, Brazil, South Africa and Poland incorporated their personal styles and lifestyle needs into creative customization concepts for OMODA X. From practical designs tailored to outdoor adventures to personalized expressions inspired by music, art and local culture, the same vehicle became a canvas for entirely different creative visions.

This embodies the CROSSOVER spirit championed by OMODA: refusing to be defined by a single style or limited to one way of life. The global debut of OMODA X was not simply the introduction of a new model, but also the opening of a new space for young people to express their individuality.







From Real-World Driving to Intelligent Experiences: Technology Comes to Life

Technological innovation was another major highlight of the summit.

The globally debuting 5-kWh HEV technology introduced two key experiences, Super Quiet Mode and Super Life, enhancing driving comfort and bringing new possibilities to everyday life. During the OMODA Super Hybrid Marathon, OMODA 4 SHS-H, OMODA 5 NEXT SHS-H and OMODA 7 SHS-H were put to the test across diverse real-world driving conditions, including urban roads, highways and lakeside routes. Among them, OMODA 5 NEXT SHS-H achieved a measured fuel consumption of just 4.5 L/100 km, approximately 15.1% lower than the official figure of 5.3 L/100 km, while delivering a driving range of 1,015 km on a single tank. Meanwhile, OMODA 4 SHS-H recorded 4.9 L/100 km and a maximum driving range of 911.3 km. Beyond their impressive efficiency figures, the responsive power delivery in SPORT mode, smooth driving experience in ECO mode and the exceptional quietness of OMODA 7 SHS-H's Super Quiet Mode further demonstrated the comprehensive strengths of SHS SUPER HYBRID SYSTEM in combining efficiency, performance and comfort.







The Super Intelligent Experience Lab made intelligent technologies even more tangible.

SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) demonstrated intelligent vehicle pick-up and the ability to navigate complex parking spaces in designated scenarios. Meanwhile, SIAS (Super Intelligent AI Space) enabled participants to experience a more intuitive and personalized intelligent cabin through natural language interaction and tailored responses.







From real-world driving results achieved on a single tank of fuel to more natural human-machine interactions, the value of technological innovation lies not only in making vehicles more capable, but also in making the entire ownership and driving experience better.

From Global Markets to a Global Stage: Bringing Different Personalities Together

In just three years, OMODA & JAECOO has expanded into 79 markets worldwide, covering 23 European countries, with cumulative global sales surpassing 1.4 million units. This rapidly growing global presence has also enabled the brand to connect with an increasing number of young people from diverse cultural backgrounds.

That connection came to life at OMODA X NIGHT.

Five Miss World guests presented a fashion show celebrating individuality, while owners from around the world joined together to perform the brand's theme song, "FOLLOW MY VIBE," bringing different languages, cultures and lifestyles onto one stage. From user-inspired vehicle customization to a collective performance by global owners, individuality was no longer simply a brand philosophy, but something brought to life through the creativity and participation of real users.







At the OMODA Super Hybrid Marathon and Super Intelligent Experience Lab, global participants further transformed their expectations of technology into firsthand experiences and feedback through real-world driving, intelligent interactions and scenario-based testing.

These authentic interactions throughout the summit revealed another dimension of global brand growth: expanding into new markets allows a brand to reach more users, but understanding diverse needs and encouraging individual expression are what create deeper, more meaningful connections.







From the crossover creativity of OMODA X to the enhanced experiences enabled by 5-kWh HEV technology and dual intelligent technologies, OMODA & JAECOO continues to explore new intersections between automotive innovation and young people's lifestyles.

OMODA X offers new possibilities for crossover lifestyles, while 5-kWh HEV technology and dual intelligent technologies elevate driving and intelligent experiences. Meanwhile, users from around the world bring these innovations to life through their unique personalities and creative ideas.

DRIVE TO THE NEXT VIBE is more than just a summit.

As different visions from global users continue to come together, the next possibilities for automotive lifestyles are being co-created.

About OMODA & JAECOO

As a youthful, personalized global brand, OMODA & JAECOO lives by the vision of“Co-creating a Beautiful Life with Young People.” OMODA is dedicated to embracing pioneering global consumers, striving to build“the World's Leading Crossover Brand.” It delivers fashion-forward vehicles with cutting-edge design and futuristic technology to Gen Z, redefining trendy travel culture with a crossover attitude. JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of“From Classic, Beyond Classic,” and is committed to becoming a“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand.” With exceptional four-wheel drive performance, forward-thinking intelligent technologies, and outstanding safety features, it leads a new era of elegant off-road driving.

Born Green, OMODA & JAECOO leverages the world-leading SHS super hybrid technology (covering both PHEV and HEV) to offer the best hybrid solution for global users, driven by the core advantages of“Super High Power, Super Low Energy Consumption, and Super Long Combined Range.” At the same time, the brand is accelerating its BEV technology deployment, responding to diverse mobility needs with stronger and more comprehensive technological capabilities.

In terms of intelligence, the brand focuses on intelligent driving and intelligent cockpit. Powered by SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and AI cockpit technologies as key enablers, it builds a full-scenario smart mobility experience and continues to lead the future of mobility. In addition, in collaboration with AiMOGA, the brand has developed robots that extend smart technology into diverse interactive scenarios, broadening the landscape of smart living.

Driven by deep insights into user needs, the brand hit one million in sales in just three years, setting the fastest growth record in the global automotive industry. To date, it has expanded into 79 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Europe stands out as a particularly strong market – the brand has already entered 23 European countries and become one of the fastest-growing car brands.

Company: OMODA & JAECOO

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