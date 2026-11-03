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Bilibili Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On Tuesday, November 24, 2026


Date: 2026-11-03 05:01:54

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 a.m. ET on November 24, 2026

SHANGHAI, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BILI and HKEX: 9626), an iconic brand and a leading video community for young generations in China, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2026 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on November 24, 2026 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 24, 2026). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Bilibili Inc. Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call
Registration Link:

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at , and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.

About Bilibili Inc.

Bilibili is an iconic brand and a leading video community with a mission to enrich the everyday lives of young generations in China. Bilibili offers a wide array of video-based content with“All the Videos You Like” as its value proposition. Bilibili builds its community around aspiring users, high-quality content, talented content creators and the strong emotional bonds among them. Bilibili pioneered the“bullet chatting” feature, a live comment function that has transformed users' viewing experience by displaying the thoughts and feelings of audience members viewing the same video. The Company has now become the welcoming home of diverse interests among young generations in China and a frontier for promoting Chinese culture around the world.

For more information, please visit: .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Bilibili Inc.
Juliet Yang
Tel: +86-21-2509-9255 Ext. 8523
Email: ...

Piacente Financial Communications
Helen Wu
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: ...

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: ...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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