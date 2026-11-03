ENT & Allergy Associates Strengthens Long Island Presence With The Addition Of Parth Vinit Shah, M.D.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Shah will practice at ENTA's new Woodbury location upon its opening. The office, located at 135 Crossways Park Drive, Suite 100, Woodbury, NY 11797, is expected to open in the first quarter of 2027.

Tarrytown, New York, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT & Allergy Associates (ENTA), the nation's largest otolaryngology, allergy, and audiology practice, proudly announces that otolaryngologist Parth V. Shah, M.D., will join the practice in January 2027, expanding access to specialized ear, nose, and throat care on Long Island.

Dr. Shah will practice at ENTA's new Woodbury location upon its opening. The office, located at 135 Crossways Park Drive, Suite 100, Woodbury, NY 11797, is expected to open in the first quarter of 2027.

Dr. Shah brings extensive clinical, surgical, academic, and research experience to ENTA. He earned his undergraduate degree in Medical Sciences and Economics from Boston University through its Accelerated Combined Seven-Year BA/MD Program and his medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine. He completed his residency in Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery at the University of North Carolina Hospitals in Chapel Hill.

Prior to joining ENTA, Dr. Shah practiced as an attending otolaryngologist with Northwell Health in Plainview. His clinical and academic interests include chronic sinusitis, allergic/non-allergic rhinitis, and nasal obstruction. He performs both adult and pediatric surgeries and procedures, with an emphasis on endoscopic sinonasal procedures, both in office and in the operating room. He has authored and co-authored numerous peer-reviewed publications and book chapters and has presented research at national and international otolaryngology meetings. Outside of medicine, Dr. Shah enjoys playing basketball and tennis and is an avid New York Knicks fan. He also loves traveling and exploring new destinations with his wife and their two young children.

Dr. Shah's arrival expands ENTA's presence on Long Island and underscores the group's ongoing commitment to providing comprehensive, cutting-edge ENT and allergy services throughout Nassau County and the greater Long Island region.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Shah to our team,” said Steven Gold, M.D., President of ENT & Allergy Associates.“As an established physician in the Plainview community, Dr. Shah brings valuable experience and longstanding patient relationships to our practice. His expertise, particularly in nasal obstruction and sinus disease, builds on the strength of our established physicians and expands access to experienced, comprehensive ENT care for patients throughout Long Island.”

To learn more about ENT & Allergy Associates, find a local office, or schedule an appointment, visit or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

The ENT & Allergy Associates Network: ENT & Allergy Associates (ENTA) is the largest ENT, Allergy, and Audiology network in the country, with over 475 clinicians who practice in over 80 clinical locations throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Each ENTA clinical office is comprised of world-class physicians who are specialists and sub-specialists in their respective fields, providing the highest level of expertise and care. With a wide range of services including Adult and Pediatric ENT & Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Treatment of Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma-related services, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid Dispensing, Sleep and CT Services, ENTA Is able to meet the needs of patients of all ages. ENTA is also affiliated with some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world. Each year ENTA physicians are voted 'Top Doctor' by Castle Connolly, a true testament to the exceptional care and service they provide to their patients.

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Otolaryngologist Parth V. Shah, M.D.

CONTACT: Jason Campbell ENT & Allergy Associates 914-984-2531...