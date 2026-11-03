True Real Estate Celebrates 10Th Anniversary And Top Honors As 'Best Real Estate Agency' In Mankato Magazine

True Real Estate celebrates a decade of supporting local property buyers and sellers while earning top real estate agency honors in Mankato.

MANKATO, MN, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- True Real Estate, a leading real estate company in Mankato, MN, is proud to announce two major milestones: celebrating its 10th anniversary of serving local property owners, buyers, and sellers, alongside earning 1st Place for "Best Real Estate Agency" in the Best of Mankato 2026 awards by Mankato Magazine."Thank you to our clients, families, friends, neighbors, and communities for this incredible honor," the True Real Estate team shared. "Reaching our 10th anniversary while being voted the best real estate agency in Mankato is a testament to the trust our community places in us every day."Since opening its doors a decade ago, True Real Estate has focused on helping clients navigate important property decisions with clear communication, local market knowledge, and professional support. Whether clients are preparing to purchase a home, sell a property, or evaluate available real estate opportunities, the team provides tailored guidance designed around individual goals and timelines.The real estate process involves many critical considerations, including property values, neighborhood characteristics, market conditions, financing, negotiations, inspections, and closing requirements. True Real Estate guides clients through every stage:. For Sellers: Professional representation assisting with strategic pricing, property presentation, targeted marketing, buyer communication, and skilled negotiation.. For Buyers: Dedicated assistance with personalized property searches, local market analysis, offer preparation, and seamless transaction coordination.By combining deep market awareness with personalized service, the firm helps make each step of the real estate experience organized, transparent, and manageable. As True Real Estate enters its second decade of service, the company remains committed to maintaining consistent communication and practical insights from the initial consultation through closing.To learn more about these recent honors or to discuss buying, selling, and property needs in Mankato and surrounding areas, contact True Real Estate today.About True Real Estate: True Real Estate is an award-winning real estate company serving Mankato, MN, and surrounding communities. For ten years, the company has assisted clients with residential real estate needs-including buying and selling properties -while providing knowledgeable guidance throughout the transaction process. With an emphasis on local market understanding, responsive communication, and client-focused service, True Real Estate helps individuals and families approach real estate decisions with clarity and confidence.Company name: True Real EstateAddress: 112 S. Riverfront Drive, Suite 100, Mankato, MN 56001City: MankatoState: MinnesotaZip code: 56001Phone: (507) 345-8783

Bruce Tanhoff

True Real Estate

+1 507-345-8783

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True Real Estate Celebrates 10th Anniversary and Top Honors as 'Best Real Estate Agency' in Mankato Magazine News Provided By True Real Estate November 03, 2026, 09:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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