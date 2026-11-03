U.S.VETS To Honor Kirk Saduski And USAA At 13Th Annual SALUTE Gala

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) S will recognize Saduski's impact through veteran-focused storytelling & USAA's investments in veteran housing and financial stability at its Nov. 5 gala

- Darryl J. Vincent, president and CEO of SLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- href="" rel="external nofollow" , the nation's leading nonprofit working to prevent and end veteran homelessness, will honor Kirk Saduski, longtime producer and executive at Playtone, with the Judge Harry Pregerson Public Service Award at the 13th annual SALUTE Gala on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, in Beverly Hills. The award, named for the late federal judge and founder of S, recognizes Saduski's leadership, generosity and longstanding commitment to the veteran community and the power of storytelling to inspire meaningful action on behalf of those who have served.USAA will receive the Community Impact Award for its outstanding support of S and its dedication to the military community. With Honor Through Action TM, a national movement founded by USAA and backed by a five-year, $500 million commitment, USAA is working with leaders across business, government and the nonprofit sector to drive meaningful, measurable change across three interconnected areas: financial security, meaningful careers and overall well-being. The partnership with S demonstrates that commitment through efforts to prevent veteran homelessness and help veterans thrive after military service.Kirk Saduski has been a producer and executive at Playtone, the production company founded by Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, since 1998. He served as executive-in-charge of the landmark HBO miniseries Band of Brothers and as co-producer of The Pacific. He produced the HBO documentary He Has Seen War, which follows World War II veterans as they return home and rebuild their lives, and co-executive produced CNN's acclaimed decades series.A historian by training, Saduski has taught at UCLA since 2010 and serves as a narrative advisor to The National WWII Museum.“So many of the stories Playtone has told over the years have focused on the countless ways our American military have answered the call when our country, indeed the world, was in need. Judge Pregerson understood that every veteran has earned and deserves a home and a future.” Saduski said.“It's our duty to ensure they have both. I'm honored to receive an award that carries his name, and to stand with S in continuing his work.”“Kirk Saduski has spent his career making sure America never forgets the courage and sacrifice of those who served,” said Darryl J. Vincent, president and CEO of S.“That is exactly the legacy Judge Pregerson built S on, and we are proud to honor Kirk with the award that bears his name.”Vincent added:“USAA has been a true partner in our mission both as a funder and collaborator in building what comes next. From financing veteran housing on the West LA VA campus to launching our first financial resiliency initiative, USAA is helping us move from responding to homelessness to preventing it before it starts.”USAA serves as the low-income housing tax credit lender for S' supportive housing in West Los Angeles and has invested $89.9 million in affordable veteran housing at the West Los Angeles and Prescott, Arizona, VA campuses, where S is co-developer and supportive services provider. Earlier this year, USAA and S announced a five-year financial resiliency program that pairs housing with onsite financial counseling, credit repair, benefits screening and job training, with the goal of reaching 50,000 veterans and their families over five years. Together, these investments and services are designed to address financial challenges before they become a crisis.“Honoring service means helping veterans build stability long after they leave the military,” said Brett Seybold, chief financial officer of USAA.“With Honor Through Action, we are working alongside organizations like S to help veterans navigate pivotal moments and build lasting independence. That is how we move beyond gratitude and turn our commitment to the military community into action.”Since its founding in 1993, S has grown to more than 50 residential sites and service centers nationwide, housing close to 3,500 veterans each night and serving more than 20,000 veterans and their families annually through housing, homelessness prevention and supportive services. Through initiatives such as its Veterans Connection Hubs, S continues to expand access to resources that help veterans achieve stability and independence.The SALUTE Gala is S' signature annual fundraising event, spotlighting extraordinary leaders committed to ending veteran homelessness and raising vital resources for S' mission. Each year, the gala helps underwrite the expansion of supportive housing, enhanced clinical services and new programming that addresses gaps in veteran support systems.In addition to honoring Saduski and USAA, the 2026 S SALUTE Gala will feature:Camo Carpet cocktail reception and 360 photo boothShort documentary featuring Robert Mitchell, a U.S. Army veteran and this year's Make Camo Your Cause championLive program, three-course seated dinner, entertainment and donor recognitionFund-a-need appeal to underwrite supportive housing and prevention programsHONORUSVETS Camo Pop-Up Shop for Make Camo Your Cause gear"This gala celebrates people and partners who turn their commitment into homes and stable futures for veterans," said David L. Kirman, U.S. Army veteran and S board chair. "Honorees like Kirk Saduski and USAA show the enormous impact we can make together for those who served and their families."This year's event sponsors include:4-Star Platinum Sponsors FOX Corporation and U.S. Bank3-Star Gold Sponsors City National Bank, Living Spaces and R4 CapitalSilver Star Sponsors Mercury Air Group and RSMBronze Star Sponsors Beyond the Porch, The Home Depot Foundation, Los Angeles Chargers and O'Melveny & MyersCopper Star Sponsors Boeing, Century, Change for Balance, CORT, CoreBrokers, HUB, SoCalGas, UTA and Walton ConstructionAnd many more.To purchase tickets and to learn more, visitAbout SS is the nation's largest nonprofit with boots on the ground combating America's veteran homelessness crisis head-on. The organization delivers intervention and prevention services-including housing, mental health, career and supportive services-helping more than 20,000 veterans and their families each year achieve stability and self-sufficiency. With residential and service sites nationwide, S is on a mission to prevent and end veteran homelessness so no veteran sleeps on the streets they once defended.

Rachel Talen

Change for Balance

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News Provided By Change for Balance November 03, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Military Industry



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