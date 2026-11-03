Tara Sutaria Revisits Her Favourite Food Experiences In London, Talks About Her Love For Oysters

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actress Tara Sutaria took a culinary trip down memory lane as she shared glimpses of her favourite food experiences in London.

The 'Marjaavaan' actress revealed her love for the city's diverse offerings. Taking to Instagram, Tara reflected on spending 25 summers and winters in the British capital and listed some of the things she never gets tired of, with food featuring prominently in her post.

From freshly prepared vongole and scallops to oysters, escargot and truffle ravioli, the actress offered a glimpse of the dishes she enjoyed. She also mentioned her fondness for Irish rock oysters, crème brûlée, baked camembert and a Milanese dish. Tara's post also highlighted her appreciation for London's cultural and dining experiences. She mentioned enjoying live jazz and wine evenings, along with watching the musical 'The Phantom of the Opera', which she said she had seen for the 30th or 31st time.

The 'Ek Villain Returns' actress also shared pictures capturing London's streets, restaurants, food and a rare moment of sunshine, giving her followers a glimpse into her time in the city.

Sharing a series of photos, Tara wrote,“The east or the west end, you end up in the best end. ( Dame Shirley Bassey was not wrong Twenty five summers/winters in London later, here are a few things i never tire of.. ( mostly food )- Cooking the best Vongole- @boisdale_restaurants live jazz and wine nights- @devonshiresoho scallops- crisp afternoons perfect for a cheeky selfie- Pillowy, flaky salt sprinkled bread and the best butter in town, again at @devonshiresoho- My 30th/31st time watching The Phantom Of the Opera so an espresso martini was in order- @libertylondon needs no introduction - just the best.”

“- A moment of appreciation for 2 minutes of sunlight lol ( A rare sight in London ) - @brasseriezedel my favourite escargot, oysters and crème brûlée. More like home than a restaurant now! - A gorgeous Milanese, crumbed to perfection The oceans best, dinner.. @sancarlo_cicchetti- A dirty martini and my favourite.. gorgeous Irish rock oysters- A sublime take on the Alfredo. This one was with truffle- Mornings- Can't ever have enough oysters- Quiet corners at Boisdale Belgravia- more truffle cream in and on ravioli- marrow, baked camembert and escargot,” she added.

On the professional front, Tara Sutaria is set to share screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur for the first time in an upcoming untitled film. Backed by Bhushan Kumar, the film has been described as an intense, violent and musical love story and will be directed by Milap Zaveri. Co-produced by Shiv Chanana, the project is scheduled to go on floors later this year and is slated for a theatrical release in 2027.