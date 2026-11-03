BJP To Expand In Minority Areas, But No Compromise On Ideology, Says Assam CM Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 3 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will continue expanding its organisational presence in minority-dominated areas without compromising its ideological principles, and added that electoral gains cannot come at the cost of the party's core beliefs.

Addressing a party core committee meeting here on Tuesday, CM Sarma reportedly said the BJP's vote share in minority-dominated areas had increased, reflecting its expanding political footprint in these regions. However, he made it clear that the party would not dilute its ideological position to attract voters or strengthen its electoral prospects.

"Organisational expansion will continue, but there will be no compromise on ideology," was the message conveyed by the Chief Minister at the meeting.

CM Sarma also reiterated the state government's position on social issues, particularly child marriage and polygamy, asserting that these practices must be brought to an end. "Child marriage and polygamy must be stopped," he said, underlining that the BJP would remain firm on these issues even as it works to expand its organisational network in minority-dominated constituencies.

The remarks assume significance against the backdrop of the BJP's efforts to strengthen its political presence across Assam, including constituencies where minority voters constitute a substantial share of the electorate.

The Chief Minister's comments also highlight the party's attempt to balance organisational expansion with its stated ideological commitments, particularly on issues that have featured prominently in the state's political discourse.

Assam has witnessed sustained political debate over child marriage and polygamy, with the BJP government repeatedly highlighting its efforts to address these practices through legislative and administrative measures.

CM Sarma's latest remarks indicate that the party intends to continue its outreach in minority-dominated areas while maintaining its position on these contentious social issues.

The Chief Minister's statement comes as the BJP continues to consolidate its organisational structure in Assam ahead of future electoral challenges.