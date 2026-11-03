Porsche 911 Turbo S Sadu Edition To Make Special Appearance At Icons Of Porsche In Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Created to commemorate 70 years of Porsche in Kuwait, the 911 Turbo S Sadu Edition celebrates the country's rich cultural heritage through traditional Al Sadu weaving and Porsche craftsmanship. Limited to just 20 vehicles, the special edition will be showcased at Icons of Porsche festival in Dubai. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai: The 911 Turbo S Sadu Edition is set to take centre stage at the sixth edition of Icons of Porsche festival in Dubai, taking place on 21–22 November at The Square Nad Al Sheba. The limited edition model will be showcased to thousands of visitors, bringing Kuwait's rich Al Sadu heritage to the region's largest automotive celebration.

Created to mark 70 years of Porsche in Kuwait, the 911 Turbo S Sadu Edition was unveiled earlier this year. It will be the first public display of the model outside of Kuwait. Just examples are being produced, offered exclusively for the Kuwaiti market.

About Al Sadu:

More than a commemorative edition, the car represents a meeting between advanced automotive craftsmanship and one of Kuwait's most enduring cultural expressions: traditional Al Sadu weaving.

Al Sadu is a distinctive form of wool weaving known for its narrow horizontal bands, bold geometric motifs, rhythmic repetition and strong visual contrasts. Rooted in the traditions of desert life, it is both a craft and a visual language through which stories, identity and memory have long been expressed. In 2020, traditional Al Sadu weaving was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, recognising its continuing significance as a living part of Kuwaiti culture.

At the centre of this collaboration is AlSadu Society, the organisation dedicated to preserving, documenting and promoting Kuwait's textile heritage. Through its work in safeguarding, education, research and contemporary design, the Society has helped ensure that Sadu is not viewed only as a tradition of the past, but as a living practice with relevance across new generations and creative fields.

As the 70th anniversary of that first 356 approached, the question was how best to honour it. A milestone of seven decades deserved more than a celebration. It called for something that spoke to who the family was and where it came from. The answer was already woven into the walls of the house where Mr Ali Behbehani had been born.

The idea took shape around a simple and powerful instinct: to design a Porsche that drew directly on the cultural significance of Al Sadu House and the heritage of the family that had grown from it. Rather than mark seventy years with a badge alone, the project would translate the visual language of Sadu, the same patterns kept alive within the house, into the precision of a modern sports car.

In January 2022, discussions began in the Porsche Middle East and Africa regional office about making a special edition model for the region using Sadu patterns.

To celebrate the upcoming significant anniversary for Kuwait, the oldest market in the region, it was decided that the model using Sadu patterns would be made exclusively for the Kuwait market.

In March 2023, the Porsche Middle East and Africa team shared the proposal with Porsche Centre Kuwait for the Sadu Edition, opening a line of communication between the two teams that would carry the project forward. To ensure the tribute was both authentic and respectful, members of the Porsche Centre Kuwait team visited Al Sadu Society for the first time that same month, a moment that sparked the formal involvement of the organisation.

By April 2023, and after several meetings, calls and office visits between Porsche Middle East and Africa and Porsche Centre Kuwait, the collaboration was confirmed and official plans began to finalise.

For this edition, AlSadu Society provided references, visual material and cultural context to support a design process grounded in the principles of traditional weaving. The intention was not simply to apply a recognisable motif, but to thoughtfully translate the rhythm, structure and character of Sadu into the precision-driven world of Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur.

This was not the first time the Society and Porsche Centre Kuwait had worked together. In 2024, the two had partnered on the Taycan collaboration as a preliminary project, intended to build momentum and anticipation toward the celebrations marking seventy years of Porsche in Kuwait.

The result is a distinctly Kuwaiti interpretation of the 911 Turbo S. Sadu-inspired details appear across the vehicle in a contemporary form, creating a design that respects the clarity and strength of traditional weaving while expressing it through modern materials, performance and craftsmanship.

The launch of the 911 Turbo S Sadu Edition also marks a wider cultural collaboration. Porsche Centre Kuwait and AlSadu Society are developing joint programming that extends beyond the vehicle itself and creates opportunities for the public to engage more directly with Kuwait's heritage.

This includes access to heritage sites and cultural experiences connected to Al Sadu House, as well as traditional Sadu weaving express workshops hosted at the Porsche dealership. Through these workshops, visitors will be introduced to the basic principles of weaving, the structure of the loom and the visual language behind Sadu patterns.

The programme is intended to make the partnership participatory. Visitors are invited not only to see Sadu as a source of inspiration in automotive design, but also to understand the skill, knowledge and cultural meaning held within every woven band.

Bringing these experiences into Porsche Centre Kuwait creates an unexpected but meaningful meeting point between craft and technology. It places a centuries-old textile tradition within a contemporary setting and allows new audiences to encounter Sadu through making, learning and conversation.

For AlSadu Society, this reflects its wider mission: to safeguard heritage while encouraging thoughtful contemporary interpretation. Sadu has always evolved through the hands and experiences of its weavers. Today, it continues to inspire new forms of design, from textiles and interiors to architecture, fashion and now automotive craftsmanship.

The 911 Turbo S Sadu Edition demonstrates what can happen when heritage is approached with respect, research and collaboration. It shows that cultural identity can be carried into contemporary design without being reduced to decoration, and that meaningful partnerships can create both visibility and access.

In the end, the 911 Turbo S Sadu Edition is more than a limited-edition car. It is a thread drawn from Kuwait's living heritage and woven into one of the most accomplished sports cars of its time. Heritage and horsepower, loom and machine, past and present, all bound together in twenty examples that will carry the story of Sadu, and of Kuwait, for generations to come.

911 Turbo S Sadu Edition journeys through Kuwait:

Since its unveil, the 911 Turbo S Sadu Edition has embarked on a journey across Kuwait, celebrating the connection between the car and the country's rich cultural heritage.

Beginning at the Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmad Cultural Centre, where the exclusive model was first unveiled, the journey continued to the historic Behbehani House Complex, with its traditional courtyard houses, and through the vibrant streets of Souq Mubarakiyah, surrounded by the craftsmanship and traditions that inspired its design.

At AlSadu Street, geometric patterns recreated in coloured Kuwaiti bricks echoed the distinctive Sadu motifs incorporated into the car. The journey then reached Bait Al Arab, Kuwait's Arabian Horse Centre, celebrating another treasured aspect of the country's heritage and its preservation across generations.

Finally, the Sadu Edition was captured against the modern streets and skyline of Kuwait City, bringing together tradition and innovation in a tribute to seven decades of Porsche in Kuwait.