Global AI, Local Expertise: Infobip Brings Partners Together To Address MENA's Customer Engagement Needs

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai Partner Day 2026 highlights how technology, industry expertise and local customer understanding can turn AI capabilities into relevant customer experiences across the region

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates – October 2026: Global AI-first cloud communications platform Infobip brought together its regional partner ecosystem at Dubai Partner Day 2026 to explore how businesses can combine global AI capabilities with local market expertise to deliver more relevant and effective customer experiences across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Held at Bab Al Shams in Dubai, the event brought together technology leaders, agencies and partners to discuss the evolving role of AI in customer engagement, the importance of industry-specific expertise and the opportunities for businesses to move from AI experimentation towards practical applications.

As organizations across MENA accelerate AI adoption, businesses face the challenge of applying new technologies in ways that reflect different customer expectations, languages, industries and regulatory environments. The event highlighted how collaboration between technology providers and regional partners can help businesses identify relevant use cases, address customer challenges and translate AI innovation into measurable business value.

Zeid Shubailat Sales Director MENA at Infobip, said:“AI is transforming how businesses engage with their customers, but technology alone is not enough to deliver meaningful experiences. Understanding local markets, customer expectations and industry-specific challenges is equally important. This is where our partners play a critical role. By combining Infobip's AI-powered technology with their market expertise and customer insights, we can help businesses move beyond AI experimentation, identify practical use cases and deliver more personalized customer experiences that drive real business value.”

The program featured a keynote from Tamer Elhamy Executive Director, Microsoft Middle East & Africa Microsoft, on AI: The Future of Customer Engagement, exploring how emerging AI capabilities are reshaping customer interactions and creating opportunities for more intelligent and connected experiences.

Tamer Elhamy Executive Director, Microsoft MEA said:“AI is reshaping customer engagement, creating new opportunities for businesses to deliver more intelligent, hyper-personalized and connected experiences. As these capabilities continue to evolve, the focus is shifting on accelerating business impact in a governed and secure way. Combining scalable platform with the right industry expertise and partner ecosystem will be essential to turning that potential into experiences that meet changing customer expectations.”

Infobip also demonstrated AgentOS, illustrating how AI agents, customer data, journey orchestration, human support and communication channels can work together to create connected customer experiences. The demonstration highlighted how businesses and partners can bring these capabilities together to support customer engagement across different channels and touchpoints.

Building on these discussions, partners participated in the“Build the Opportunity” workshop, where they prioritized real-world business needs to develop joint AI use cases. By combining Infobip's AI capabilities with partner expertise, they identified new commercial opportunities and solutions for regional industry challenges.

Dubai Partner Day 2026, part of Infobip's Regional Partner Days programme, brought the community together to share insights and explore collaboration. The event reinforced Infobip's commitment to strengthening its regional ecosystem and driving practical, customer-focused AI adoption.

About Infobip:

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey, with AI as the driving force of innovation. Through a single, natively built platform, Infobip delivers omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions that help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications while driving growth and increasing customer loyalty. Infobip is focused on enabling and accelerating AI adoption as it continues its transformation into an AI-first company. Infobip's technology has the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices in 6 continents connected to 10k+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. The company was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić and CTO Izabel Jelenić.

Infobip ranked #16 in Fortune's Europe's Most Innovative Companies 2026 (June 2026), up from its inaugural #68 ranking in 2025. Infobip named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) for the fourth consecutive year. Positioned furthest for Completeness of Vision for the second time (May 2026) Infobip named the number one Established Leader in the Juniper Research RCS for Business 2026 Leaderboard (Feb 2026) Infobip recognized as a growth and innovation leader in Frost RadarTM: Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) by Frost & Sullivan (Oct 2025) Infobip ranked as the number one Established Leader in the Juniper Research Mobile Messaging Fraud Prevention Market report (Sept 2025) Infobip ranked as a Leader in the Omdia CPaaS Universe Report for the third time (April 2025) Infobip ranked an Established Leader in the Juniper Research Conversational AI Leaderboard (Feb 2025) Infobip named a CPaaS Leader for the third time in the IDC MarketScape (Feb 2025) Infobip named one of the top CPaaS providers in Metrigy's CPaaS MetriRank Report (Dec 2024) Infobip recognized as the number one provider in the AIT Fraud Prevention market by Juniper Research (Oct 2024)

Recent recognitions include: