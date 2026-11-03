Commercial Bank Of Dubai (CBD) Announces Strategic Partnerships, Collaborations And Industry Dialogue At Dubai Fintech Summit 2026

CBD announces a collaboration with Microsoft, alongside strategic agreements with Silent Eight, Comarch, Zamp, Harvey, Sirion and Flank across AI, compliance, digital wealth, operational transformation and legal technology DeFa by InvoiceMate named winner of the CBD FinTech World Cup Qualifier, progressing to the Grand Final at Dubai FinTech Summit 2026 CBD leaders contribute to discussions on the future of finance, financial inclusion and Agentic AI at Dubai FinTech Summit 2026

Dubai, UAE, November 2026: Commercial Bank of Dubai CBD announced a series of strategic partnerships, collaborations and initiatives at Dubai FinTech Summit 2026, reflecting its focus on innovation, technology and customer-centric banking solutions. Held at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, the summit gathers industry leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs and technology innovators to explore the trends, technologies and partnerships shaping the future of financial services. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

As Strategic Banking Partner of Dubai FinTech Summit 2026, CBD is playing an active role across the two-day program. The VIP Lounge powered by CBD has served as a focal point for meetings and discussions throughout the summit, providing a setting for stakeholders from across the financial services ecosystem to exchange perspectives on technology, innovation, payments, artificial intelligence and the future of banking.

Dr. Bernd van Linder, Chief Executive Officer of CBD, said:“Dubai FinTech Summit continues to strengthen the UAE's position as a global center for financial innovation by bringing together the organisations and individuals shaping the future of finance. As Strategic Banking Partner, we are proud to play an active role in these conversations and to contribute to the advancement of a more connected, intelligent and inclusive financial ecosystem.”

“The discussions taking place across the summit highlight the growing importance of collaboration between financial institutions, technology providers, regulators and entrepreneurs. Through our investments in digital transformation, artificial intelligence and Open Finance, alongside strategic partnerships with leading technology providers, we remain focused on delivering innovative solutions that create meaningful value for our customers while supporting the UAE's long-term vision for the future of financial services.”

Supporting the Next Generation of Fintech Innovation:

Ahead of the summit, CBD hosted the CBD FinTech World Cup Qualifier, bringing together six fintech companies to present innovative solutions across areas including payments, financial services and digital innovation. The initiative forms part of the global FinTech World Cup program, which provides emerging companies with access to investors, industry leaders and international markets.

Following the competition, DeFa by InvoiceMate was selected as the CBD qualifying winner and will progress to the FinTech World Cup Grand Final taking place during Dubai FinTech Summit 2026. The initiative highlights CBD's commitment to supporting entrepreneurship, innovation and the development of emerging financial technologies.

Executive Discussions on the Future of Banking:

On the opening day, Dr. Bernd van Linder participated in the Global Plenary Session,“The Future of Finance: Fragmentation, Innovation and the Next Decade of Growth.” The discussion explored how financial institutions are responding to evolving customer expectations, rapid technological advancement and the increasing importance of connected financial ecosystems.

CBD also contributed to the panel“Banking for Everyone: Shaping the Future of Accessible and Inclusive Finance,” which examined the role of connected finance, ecosystem partnerships and digital innovation in improving access to financial services for individuals, entrepreneurs and SMEs.

Partnerships Announced at Dubai FinTech Summit:

During the summit, CBD signed a series of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements aimed at advancing the Bank's capabilities across artificial intelligence, compliance, digital wealth, operations and legal technology.

To accelerate AI adoption across the organization, CBD will support AI enablement and the development of innovative use cases across business functions supported by Microsoft.

CBD also entered into an agreement with Silent Eight to explore AI-powered name-screening solutions aimed at strengthening compliance processes, enhancing operational efficiency and supporting effective risk management.

As part of its continued efforts in expanding digital wealth services, CBD signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Comarch AI Wealth to support the ongoing development of its digital wealth platform and investment offerings.

The Bank also partnered with Zamp to advance operational transformation through intelligent automation and AI-driven solutions designed to streamline processes and improve efficiency across the organization.

In legal technology, CBD signed a strategic agreement with Harvey, Sirion and Flank to deploy advanced solutions that support legal operations, strengthen governance frameworks and enhance contract lifecycle management capabilities.

The agreements reflect CBD's continued investment in technology and strategic collaboration as it advances its digital transformation agenda. They also support the wider ambitions of We the UAE 2031 to build a forward-looking, globally competitive economy underpinned by advanced technology and digital capabilities, while contributing to the continued evolution of the UAE's financial services sector.

CBD continues its participation at Dubai FinTech Summit 2026 through industry discussions, executive engagements and conversations at the VIP Lounge powered by CBD, including the session,“Core Banking, Rewired: How Leading Financial Institutions are Scaling Agentic AI”.

About Commercial Bank of Dubai:

Commercial Bank of Dubai DFM: CBD is a Public Shareholding Company established in 1969 by an Emiri Decree issued by the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. CBD provides a comprehensive range of retail and commercial banking products and services through an extensive network of branches and ATMs in the UAE.

As of 30 September 2026, the Bank reported total assets of AED 167.9 billion and a net profit of AED 2,948 million before tax, reflecting its strong market standing and ongoing growth. The Bank delivers a full suite of personal, elite, private, business, corporate and institutional banking services through both conventional and Shari'ah-compliant formats. These are further supported by advanced digital platforms, including a next-generation mobile app and the award-winning iBusiness platform. CBD also offers CBD Invest within its mobile app, providing customers with access to investment opportunities and portfolio management solutions.

UP by CBD, a mobile banking platform, further extends the Bank's digital offering by supporting micro and small businesses across the UAE with integrated banking, payments, credit and financial management solutions. Recognised for its innovation and digital leadership, CBD actively supports national development goals while backing its customers and enabling their growth through financial technology, Emiratization, and strategic partnerships.