UAE Flag Day HE Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister Of Foreign Trade

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HE Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade

Statement – English

Flag Day is an occasion on which the people of the United Arab Emirates reaffirm the values of unity, loyalty and belonging that define our nation. The flag of the Union tells the story of a country that, guided by the late Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his fellow Founding Fathers, turned its aspirations into lasting achievements. It remains a symbol of the unity, cohesion and collective action on which our development has been built.

Under the vision and wise guidance of our leadership, the UAE continues to strengthen its standing as a global hub for business, trade, investment and innovation, connecting markets and peoples. Our responsibility is to preserve these achievements, deepen our partnerships and create new opportunities for future generations, so that the flag of the Union continues to stand as a symbol of unity, dignity and national ambition.