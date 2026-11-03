Alef Education Partners With Soro AI To Bring AI-Powered Learning To 250,000 New Students In Tajikistan, With Plans To Expand Across Five Asian Markets

The initial pilot, planned for early 2027, marks the first phase of a broader partnership to expand personalized, curriculum-aligned learning across five Asian markets. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November, 2026: Alef Education (ADX: ALEFEDT), a UAE-based global leader in education technology, has announced a partnership with Soro AI Limited, a deployment company of zypl, to introduce AI-powered learning solutions to 250,000 students in Tajikistan, with plans to extend into Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

The partnership marks a strategic step in Alef Education's international expansion, bringing its Alef Pathways learning solution in English, Mathematics and Science to new education systems. Through the collaboration, Alef's structured learning content and approach to personalized education will be combined with Soro AI's local-language technology and AI curriculum expertise to develop learning experiences that reflect students' proficiency levels, national curricula and local educational needs.

Geoffrey Alphonso, Chief Executive Officer of Alef Education, said:“To effectively expand access to quality education, it is important to understand how students learn, what teachers need and how learning solutions can be adapted to different education systems. Through our partnership with Soro AI, we are bringing Alef Education's expertise in personalized learning to new communities, while working with a local partner that understands their languages, curricula and educational priorities. This is an important step in our international growth and our ambition to make effective, technology-enabled learning accessible to more students.”

The collaboration will begin in Tajikistan, where Alef Education and Soro AI plan to introduce an English Pathways pilot for Grade 11 students and teachers in selected public schools by January 2027, subject to implementation readiness. Designed to complement existing classroom instruction, the pilot will introduce Alef's English learning content, with materials matched to students' proficiency levels. The companies will assess student participation, learning progress and teacher feedback to inform the next phase of implementation.

Azizjon Azimi, founder of zypl, said:“Our work in Tajikistan has focused on making artificial intelligence accessible and relevant to schools nationwide with a globally replicable playbook. The Soro vision of empowering every child with beneficial AI will now scale further through our partnership with Alef Education. Together, we aim to develop solutions in Central Asia that reflect local educational priorities, support teachers in the classroom and help students strengthen their knowledge and skills.”

Following the initial pilot, Alef Education and Soro AI plan to expand the collaboration to Mathematics and Science, adapting content to local curricula and media of instruction while integrating Alef Pathways with Soro's existing AI-powered learning and teaching tools. The companies are targeting a broader deployment from September 2027, subject to technical readiness, curriculum alignment and the necessary approvals.

Soro AI's existing education ecosystem includes SoroLLM, a local large language model developed by zehnlab, and applications designed to support students, teachers and parents. Its AI curriculum will be delivered across approximately 4,000 schools in Tajikistan, reaching around 250,000 students. Integrating Alef Pathways into this ecosystem is intended to extend the range of subject learning resources available to schools, while supporting more personalized learning and helping teachers respond to different student needs.

Beyond Tajikistan, the collaboration forms part of Alef Education's wider international expansion plans, with both companies exploring opportunities to introduce locally adapted learning solutions in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. The approach will prioritize alignment with national curricula, local languages and the needs of each education system.

The partnership is being announced alongside AICONF, taking place in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on October 30–31, 2026.

About Alef Education:Founded in 2016, Alef Education (ALEFEDT on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange) is a global leader in education technology and AI-powered learning solutions, headquartered in Abu Dhabi. In 2026, Alef Education was ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 13th globally in TIME's World's Top EdTech Companies ranking, which featured 6,500 companies, reflecting its growing global standing in the education technology sector.

Alef Education operates across more than 21,000 schools in the UAE and Indonesia, providing personalized learning experiences to over 2.3 million registered students, enabling them to learn at their own pace. In Indonesia, students who actively used Alef Education's platform scored 6.82% higher on the end-of-year PAT assessment than comparable students with lower engagement, with an effect size of 0.29 standard deviations (p =.019).

Alef Education's portfolio includes the award-winning Alef Platform, which provides AI-powered learning and teaching solutions; Alef Pathways, a student-centered, self-paced supplemental learning program; Abjadiyat, an Arabic language learning platform; and Arabits, an AI-powered Arabic learning system for non-native speakers. The Company also supports more than 93,000 educators with tools that enrich instruction and enable high-impact interventions to improve student learning outcomes.

About Soro AI:

Soro AI is the education deployment company of zypl, delivering cutting-edge artificial intelligence curricula and solutions to classrooms. Its ecosystem includes SoroLLM, a Tajik-language large language model developed by zehnlab; SoroAssist and SoroFamily, AI tools for teachers and parents; zypl's Lucid, a no-code machine-learning lab for students; the national“Foundations of Artificial Intelligence” curriculum; and teacher training programmes. Soro AI operates from Area AI, an AI hub in Dushanbe and is scaling its programme to 4,000 schools nationwide in Tajikistan.