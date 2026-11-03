Kichcha Sudeepa Wins Hearts With Heartwarming Gesture Towards Two Blind Children At Zee Kutumba Awards 2026

Actor Kichcha Sudeep, who is a huge name in Kannada cinema, touched everyone's hearts by interacting with two visually impaired kids with great love. The adorable moment has now gone completely viral on social media.

Kichcha interacted with the children with lot of love

Every fan dreams of meeting their favourite celebrities. However, it is difficult to put into words how you feel when you actually get the chance. This adorable children got this magical experience.

They interacted with Kichcha Sudeep during the Zee Kannada event. They had some adorable moments. While fans always get excited when they see celebrities on big stages, meeting Kichcha Sudeep was an amazing opportunity for them.

Fans are praising Kichcha Sudeep for being grounded

The actor showed his grounded side. Despite being a huge star, he interacted with the children in a very friendly manner. People are watching this video and praising Kichcha Sudeep.

The kids were unable to see, but they still felt the joy of meeting their hero. This is what makes this video go viral. Meeting heroes make sweet memories for them. Fans also love watching this adorable moment.

A moment of humanity beyond entertainment

While the Zee Kannada Kutumba Awards are all about giving out trophies, having the artists, fans and special achievers come together is a meaningful aspect.

Meeting Kichcha Sudeep with these children created a touching moment. Small acts of love stay with people for much longer than big achievements. This is why this video is taking over the internet.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SAREGAMAPA 01 (@_saregamapa_kannada_01)