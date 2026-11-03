Kerala Teen Killed After Girl, Her Friends Target Him Over Unwanted Social Media Messages

A 17-year-old boy, Abhiram, was allegedly strangled and his body stuffed inside a sack before being dumped in a vacant plot at Pangappara near Thiruvananthapuram. Police arrested two people, including an 18-year-old girl and detained a teenage boy.

A 17-year-old boy, identified as Abhiram, was allegedly strangled to death and his body stuffed inside a sack and then dumped in an isolated plot at Pangappara near Sreekaryam in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Police have arrested two people, including an 18-year-old girl and detained a teenage boy in connection with the murder. A third accused, Umar, is also among those in custody.

The case has taken a new turn during questioning, with the accused reportedly claiming that Abhiram was not the person they originally intended to target. According to the latest statement, the group allegedly wanted to bring another friend of the victim to the spot, using Abhiram to call him. However, an argument reportedly broke out, eventually leading to the murder. The victim's father, meanwhile, suspects a larger conspiracy and has questioned whether the teenage accused is taking the blame to protect others.

Abhiram's body found stuffed inside sack in vacant plot

Abhiram went missing from his home on Sunday afternoon. After he failed to return, his parents approached the Sreekaryam police and reported his disappearance.

During the investigation, police questioned some of his friends and gathered information that led them to an isolated plot at Pangappara. His body was eventually recovered on Monday, stuffed inside a sack and dumped among banana plants.

A preliminary examination suggested that the 17-year-old had been strangled to death, a police officer said.

Police subsequently took the accused to the location where the crime allegedly took place and collected evidence as part of the investigation.

The investigation has seen a significant change in the accused's version of events.

According to the initial statement, Abhiram had allegedly been sending unwanted messages to the 18-year-old girl on Instagram. She reportedly complained about this to her boyfriend, following which he allegedly called Abhiram to Pangappara and killed him.

However, during detailed questioning, the accused reportedly gave a different account. He claimed that it was another friend of Abhiram who had allegedly misbehaved with the girl and that the plan was to bring that person to the location.

According to this version, Abhiram was called to the spot to help bring his friend. The accused allegedly said that an argument broke out between him and Abhiram, which escalated into the murder.

Police have said that the latest statement will be examined in detail and that they are verifying the sequence of events.

Father suspects conspiracy

Abhiram's father has raised serious doubts about the circumstances surrounding his son's death. He believes that the teenager was not the original target and was killed because he refused to bring another friend to the location.

According to the father, the 17-year-old accused had called Abhiram using a mobile phone belonging to the girl and asked him to come to Pangappara. After he reached the spot, he was allegedly asked to bring another boy there.

The father suspects that the group was actually looking for that friend and that Abhiram was killed after refusing to cooperate.

He has also questioned whether the 17-year-old could have committed the murder alone. He suspects that the minor may have accepted responsibility to shield the other accused, particularly because his age could affect the punishment he faces under juvenile justice laws.

"How could a 17-year-old have committed such a crime all by himself? I suspect that he has been made to take the blame for others," the father said.

He also alleged that police had initially questioned the teenager but allowed him to leave with his father, asking him to return to the station the following morning.

The father believes that a more detailed interrogation at that stage could have helped investigators uncover the circumstances of the murder sooner.

The investigation also took a turn after the teenage accused was initially questioned and allowed to leave with his father.

According to the details emerging from the investigation, the teenager was arrested on Monday evening but was initially questioned and released. He was summoned again on Tuesday for further interrogation.

During the detailed questioning conducted at Sreekaryam police station in the presence of the Commissioner, he reportedly confessed to killing Abhiram and dumping his body in the vacant plot.

Following the confession, police took him to the crime scene, where further evidence was collected.

The police are now examining the different statements made by the accused to establish what led to the murder and whether others were involved in planning or carrying it out. Three accused in custody Police have arrested two people, including the 18-year-old girl, and detained a teenage boy in connection with the case. Umar, another accused, is also in custody.

Police said Umar has been involved in other criminal cases and is facing proceedings under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

Meanwhile, Abhiram's father has demanded a thorough investigation, insisting that the case should not be treated as an ordinary murder.

He said he wanted investigators to uncover the entire conspiracy behind his son's death and establish whether the teenager was deliberately used to bring another boy to the location.

The police are continuing their investigation into the alleged murder, the conflicting statements and the possible involvement of all those in custody.

(With inputs from agencies)