North Dakota Governor Hosts Historic First Diwali Celebration Event

Historic Diwali Celebration in North Dakota

In a landmark celebration of India-US cultural ties, Diwali was celebrated for the first time at the North Dakota Governor's Residence in Bismarck, bringing together Governor Kelly Armstrong, senior state officials and members of the Indian-American community to mark the Festival of Lights and highlight the importance of cultural diversity and inclusion. The celebration, held on October 29, was organised in association with the Indian-American community in North Dakota and witnessed participation from families representing Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks and other parts of the state.

Ceremonial Lighting and Governor's Address

North Dakota Governor Kelly Armstrong, First Lady Kjersti Armstrong and State Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring joined the Consul General and members of the Indian-American community for the traditional ceremonial lighting of the diya, symbolising the triumph of light over darkness.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Armstrong praised the contributions of Indian-Americans to North Dakota, particularly in the fields of healthcare, business and community life. Emphasising the importance of cultural diversity and inclusion, Armstrong said, "We should celebrate these relationships. We should celebrate these friendships. Diversity is our strength." He highlighted that people did not have to abandon their cultural roots to become an integral part of North Dakota's community.

Significance and Future Cooperation

Reflecting on the significance of Diwali, the Governor appreciated the festival's message of the triumph of light over ignorance, describing it as particularly relevant in an increasingly divided world. Armstrong also highlighted the growing potential for cooperation between India and North Dakota, particularly in trade and agriculture. He pointed to opportunities involving the state's agricultural produce, including pulse crops, peas and lentils.

Cultural Performances and Regional Outreach

The celebration also featured vibrant Indian cultural performances by young members of the Indian-American community, which received appreciation from dignitaries and guests. Attendees were also treated to a diverse spread of Indian cuisine.

The event forms part of the wider Diwali celebrations organised by the Consulate General of India in Seattle across states under its jurisdiction, including Idaho, Nebraska, Montana, North Dakota, Washington and Oregon. The celebrations have also extended to several City Halls across Washington State, highlighting the growing recognition of Diwali in the United States and strengthening cultural and people-to-people ties between India and the US. (ANI)

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