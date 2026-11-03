Kerala Home Minister Unveils New Tech Initiatives To Boost Efficiency

Kerala Police Launches New Tech Initiatives for Administrative Efficiency

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], November 3 (ANI): Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday explained that the new tech-driven initiatives, HM Acts and HOMeS, were developed internally by the State Police to enhance the operational efficiency of the Home Minister's office and improve departmental coordination. Speaking to ANI, he said the initiatives are designed to bridge communication gaps and ensure transparency for citizens interacting with the ministry. Under the new framework, whenever a citizen submits a petition, all follow-up actions and final decisions will be systematically communicated back to the petitioner, making it significantly easier for people to receive timely replies. "These are the two tools developed by the Keralam Police itself. This is to make the HM's office more effective and the Home Minister and Home Ministry more effective and better coordinated with the police and Home Ministry. If anybody gives me a petition, the follow-up action and the decision taken will be intimated to the petitioner, and it will be easy for the people to get a reply," he said.

HOMeS Project and Data Transparency

He further emphasised that the HOMeS project establishes a dedicated dashboard within the Home Minister's office to track incoming communications and critical crime metrics. The dashboard provides transparent data on vital cases, including missing persons reports and registered cheating cases, enabling better administrative review without interfering in active police investigations. "Under the HOMeS project, there will be a dashboard in HM's office, and proper communication will be received there. The dashboard will show how many people are missing, how many cheating cases were registered and other details. We will not interfere with any inquiry or the investigation. The Home Department will get the details so that we can review our department's functioning and have better coordination with the police," he said. "Juvenile crimes are increasing, not only in Keralam, but everywhere in the world. So we will have some more important measures to rectify that, to create awareness among the juveniles, especially in the schools and colleges," he added.

Government Support and Infrastructure

Chennithala assured support for the Centre's planning 'Operation Toofan' style initiative, "We will support it. The steps taken by the Keralam govt have been welcomed by all, including all political parties and communities. We will have more effective continuation of it." According to a press release, both HM Acts and HOMeS have been fully designed, developed, implemented and are managed in-house by the CCTNS Division of Keralam Police. They build on the infrastructure and digital services already created under iCoPS. These initiatives serve different but connected purposes: HM Acts supports timely handling of public petitions, while HOMeS helps the Home Department monitor key crime statistics and alerts. Together, they help show how technology developed within Keralam Police can improve public service, coordination and responsible administrative monitoring. (ANI)

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