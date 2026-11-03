UKPNP Raises Alarm Over Rights Violations And Siege In Pojk Region

UKPNP Expresses Deep Concern Over PoJK Crisis

Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, spokesperson for the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), has raised concerns over the continuing siege, reported blockade of entry points, civilian killings and alleged human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), while reiterating the party's support for the ongoing peaceful struggle of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).

In a post on X, Khan, alongside UKPNP Chairman Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, highlighted the ongoing crisis and protests in the region, alleging restrictions on civil liberties, freedom of movement and fundamental democratic rights. The post also called upon the Government of Pakistan to end the reported blockade, stop repression and resume unconditional dialogue with JAAC.

Controversial Notifications and Surveillance Allegations

Highlighting two controversial notifications reportedly issued in Rawalakot, the UKPNP spokesperson said that the Deputy Commissioner of Poonch had allegedly issued an order restricting photography and video recording in the city. Another notification, reportedly issued by the principal of Army Public School, Check Bazaar, Rawalakot, instructed students to disclose the daily movements of their parents and siblings, including their whereabouts and return timings.

According to Khan's post, the reported instructions have raised questions concerning individual privacy, children's rights, surveillance and freedom of expression. The post further stated that on November 1, Umar Nazir Kashmiri, a core member of JAAC, burned copies of both notifications during a protest sit-in at Dreak near Rawalakot. He reportedly rejected the measures, describing them as attempts to intimidate people and restrict their fundamental freedoms.

Call for Accountability and Restored Rights

Reiterating solidarity with the ongoing movement, Khan stated that UKPNP stands with JAAC and will continue extending moral, political and diplomatic support to the peaceful struggle of the Kashmiri people. The post maintained that adverse weather conditions, including freezing temperatures and snowfall, along with alleged intimidation and the use of force, would not compel Kashmiris to abandon their demands for dignity, justice and freedom.

The UKPNP spokesperson also called upon Pakistan to end what the party described as a siege of PoJK, lift restrictions and restore fundamental freedoms. He urged the government to resume meaningful and unconditional dialogue with JAAC and fully implement the agreement reached on October 4, 2025.

On the issue of civilian casualties, Khan called for independent and impartial investigations into reported killings and human rights violations since June 5. He said those responsible for alleged unlawful killings, excessive use of force, arbitrary detentions and other human rights abuses should be held accountable through due legal process. The post also emphasised that the families of victims deserved truth, justice and effective remedies, adding that peace could not be achieved through repression, intimidation or the silencing of peaceful dissent.

Party Demands and Future Actions

Outlining the party's demands, the UKPNP spokesperson called for an end to the reported siege and blockade of PoJK, an immediate halt to civilian killings and repression, the restoration of civil liberties and fundamental freedoms, and the full implementation of the October 4, 2025, agreement. The party also reiterated its demand for renewed dialogue with the Joint Awami Action Committee and called for justice, accountability and the right to self-determination.

The statement concluded with an appeal for the protection of democratic rights and fundamental freedoms, while reaffirming UKPNP's support for the peaceful demands being raised by JAAC in PoJK. (ANI)

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