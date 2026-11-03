Delhi HC Seeks CBI Response On Jaideep Sengar Plea In Unnao Case

High Court Seeks Response on Sentence Suspension

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a plea of Jaideep Singh Sengar seeking suspension of sentence in the Unnao custodial death case. He is serving a 10-year sentence and is seeking suspension on medical grounds as he has undergone cancer surgery. Justice Sachin Datta sought a response from the CBI and listed the matter for hearing on December 10. The High Court also directed the Jail authorities to provide him all necessary medicines required for him.

Arguments Presented in Court

Senior advocate Pramod Kumar Dubey appeared for Sengar and submitted that it is the second application for suspension of sentence. He has already undergone a one-third period of total punishment of ten years as required by the new law for suspension of sentence. It was also submitted that there are seven convicts and five have been granted suspension of sentence. Kuldeep Singh Sengar has completed a 10-year sentence.

Dispute Over Past Liberty

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) for CBI opposed the application by stating that the convict did not surrender at the time after his interim bail on medical grounds. The court said that the appellant misused the liberty. The court said that on December 10, the appeal is coming up for hearing. The senior counsel submitted that he did not misuse the liberty. On the date, the special bench did not assemble. Therefore, his matter could not be heard. The counsel submitted that he is not provided medicines despite the direction of the High Court, as the medicines are expensive. He also submitted that the family is ready to bear the cost of medicines.

Case Background

Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, Jaideep Singh Sengar, Ashok Singh Bhadauria, Kamta Prasad, Birendra alias Bauwa Singh, and Vineet Mishra were convicted in the Unnao custodial death case. Sengar is serving a 10-year sentence in this case. He is serving a life imprisonment sentence in a minor rape case. (ANI)

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