Nine Arrested In Connection With Attack On BSF Troops In Ashabari Area

Arrests Made in Assault Case

Nine people have been arrested in connection with the assault on three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Tripura's Ashabari area, Superintendent of Police Bijoy Debbarma said on Tuesday, assuring that those still absconding would also be arrested and brought to justice. Speaking to ANI, Debbarma condemned the attack on the security personnel and said an overnight operation had led to the arrest of nine individuals. He added that the accused would be produced before a court on Tuesday.

"The attack carried out by some villagers against those who ensure the nation's security is absolutely shameful, and we condemn it. A case has already been registered, and following an operation conducted overnight, we have arrested a total of nine individuals. They will be produced in court today. We will not spare anyone else involved; we will ensure they face the law and are brought to justice," the SP said.

Investigation and Official Response

He further said that the Chief Minister and the Home Department had issued strict directives for stringent action, while the Director General of Police was personally monitoring the investigation. "Our CM and the Home Department have issued strict directives to ensure the most stringent action is taken. Our DG has also provided instructions and is personally monitoring the investigation," he said.

Debbarma also informed that the BSF Inspector General had arrived in the area and held a meeting with the police authorities. He said efforts were underway to arrest those who remained absconding and produce them before the court. "The BSF IG has also arrived here and held a meeting with us. As for the accused who are currently absconding, we must arrest the individual(s) involved as soon as possible and produce them before the court," he added.

Context of the Incident

Three BSF personnel were allegedly assaulted by a group of miscreants in the Ashabari area under Boxanagar in Tripura on Monday morning, triggering tension in the locality. The attackers reportedly also attempted to snatch firearms from the injured personnel and vandalised a government vehicle.

Earlier in the morning, Chief Minister Manik Saha had said eight accused persons had been arrested in connection with the assault. In a post on X, he assured that all those involved would be brought to justice and strict legal action would be taken. "In connection with the assault on BSF personnel at Ashabari, Boxanagar, eight accused persons have been arrested. All those involved will be brought to justice, and strict legal action will be taken against them in accordance with the law. Violence against our security personnel will not be tolerated," Saha wrote. The Chief Minister had strongly condemned the attack and directed the concerned authorities to take swift and stringent action against those responsible. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)