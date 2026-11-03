Blackrock IBIT Records Largest Bitcoin ETF Outflows Since June

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) US spot Bitcoin ETFs ended Monday on a cautious note, with outflows accelerating as November began. According to Farside Investors data, the funds collectively reported $398.6 million in net outflows-the largest daily withdrawal since June for BlackRock 's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT ).

Bitcoin 's price weakness in the background and renewed concerns around crypto market infrastructure combined to push some investors to trim exposure. The same risk-off tone spilled into spot Ether ETFs, which saw roughly $140 million in net outflows and extended a six-day streak of declines.

US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $398.6 million in net outflows on Monday, led by $405.3 million from BlackRock 's IBIT. IBIT's Monday outflow was its biggest since June 26, when investors pulled $444.5 million. Fidelity's Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) gathered $6.7 million on the day, partially offsetting broader withdrawals. Bitcoin briefly traded below $76,400-its lowest level since August-around the same time ETF outflows intensified. US spot Ether ETFs lost about $140 million on Monday, extending a losing streak to six trading days after October's record monthly outflows.

Key takeawaysSpot Bitcoin ETFs see biggest IBIT outflow in months

Farside Investors data shows Monday's withdrawals were heavily concentrated in IBIT. The fund posted $405.3 million in net outflows, producing the largest single-day outflow since late June and signaling renewed investor caution at the start of November.

Notably, not every Bitcoin ETF followed the same path. Fidelity's Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) attracted $6.7 million in net inflows on Monday, offering a small counterweight to the wider pullback across the product lineup.

Overall, the day's $398.6 million net outflow continued a pattern of negative flows that has characterized portions of 2026. The report also notes that US spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded around $38 million in net outflows so far in 2026.

October's outflows and early 2026 withdrawals set the tone

The latest withdrawals follow a difficult month for spot Bitcoin ETFs. Earlier, Cointelegraph reported that US spot Bitcoin ETFs logged $515 million in net outflows during October, setting up a more fragile demand backdrop heading into November.

While Monday's figure is a standout for IBIT, it is best understood as part of a broader flow pattern rather than an isolated event. The combination of October's large outflows and relatively muted net performance earlier in 2026 suggests that investor appetite for spot exposure has not stabilized.

Volatility, price weakness, and infrastructure concerns

Monday's ETF outflows came alongside broader market volatility. The article links the selloff to continuing uncertainty after a major security incident involving the Binance -linked wallet, described as a $6.3 billion Binance hack in earlier reporting.

CoinGecko data cited in the report shows Bitcoin briefly fell below $76,400 on Monday - the lowest level since August. At the time of publication, BTC was around $76,600, down about 3.7% over the previous seven days.

As risk rises, some ETF demand can shrink quickly, even when long-term investors remain constructive. That dynamic was highlighted by Edwin Mata, CEO of tokenization company Brickken, in commentary published Monday. Mata argued that outflows should not automatically be interpreted as rejection of digital assets; instead, investors may reduce exposure when uncertainty increases-particularly after an event that raises questions about the security of market infrastructure.

For traders and ETF investors, the practical implication is that flow data may be more sensitive to near-term uncertainty than to the underlying thesis for crypto adoption. The key question now is whether Monday's withdrawal spree reflects a temporary reaction to headlines and volatility, or whether it marks renewed pressure on spot product demand.

Ether ETFs extend declines after October's heavy outflows

Bitcoin's spot ETF softness was not limited to one asset. The report notes that US spot Ether ETFs recorded about $140 million in net outflows on Monday, extending their losing streak to six trading days.

This comes after a month that already set a high bar for negative momentum. The article points to SoSoValue data showing US spot Ether ETFs posted a record $1.61 billion in monthly outflows in October.

Taken together, the Bitcoin and Ether flow patterns suggest a risk-off posture across major spot crypto ETF products, rather than an issue confined to a single fund manager or product structure.

What investors should watch next

Investors tracking US spot crypto ETFs should watch whether Monday's withdrawals persist across subsequent sessions and whether any inflows return to funds like FBTC that partially offset the broader selloff. With Bitcoin still reacting to market volatility and ongoing infrastructure concerns, the next few trading days may offer the clearest signal on whether this is a temporary dip in demand or the start of a deeper drawdown in ETF flows.

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