ARK Buys $17M Coinbase And Circle Shares As Bullish Cuts Reduce

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, increased its exposure to major crypto-related public equities while trimming a position in crypto exchange operator Bullish as crypto stock prices weakened. The move is visible in ARK's recent daily trade disclosures across multiple exchange-traded funds.

According to ARK's filings and closing prices compiled via Yahoo Finance, the firm bought roughly $9 million of Coinbase shares and $8 million of Circle shares over two trading days. In the same period, ARK reduced its holding of Bullish by about $8 million.

ARK Invest bought an estimated $9 million in Coinbase and about $8 million in Circle across three ARK ETFs, based on daily trade disclosures. All three crypto-equity names involved-Coinbase, Circle, and Bullish-closed lower on Monday, according to Yahoo Finance closing prices cited in the disclosures. Coinbase purchases totaled 64,208 shares, while Circle purchases totaled 110,551 shares. ARK cut its Bullish stake by 342,545 shares, representing an estimated $8 million reduction. Circle remains a top holding in multiple ARK funds, including ARKK, ARKW, and ARKF, where it accounts for several percentage points of fund holdings.

Key takeawaysARK adds to Coinbase and Circle during a pullback

On Friday and Monday, ARK purchased shares of Coinbase and Circle through a subset of its ETF lineup. The buys were sized at an estimated $9 million for Coinbase and $8 million for Circle, based on ARK's trade disclosures and the closing prices referenced through Yahoo Finance.

In share terms, ARK accumulated 64,208 Coinbase shares and 110,551 Circle shares across three ARK exchange-traded funds. The purchasing cadence appears to align with continued weakness in the broader crypto stock complex during that stretch.

On Monday, the cited closes showed declines for both new additions: Coinbase fell 3.98% to $137.83 and Circle slipped 0.63% to $72.08. Those figures help explain why ARK's activity could be interpreted as a valuation-driven rotation rather than a momentum chase, even though the filings do not explicitly state the strategy behind each trade.

Bullish position trimmed as the stock declines

Alongside the Coinbase and Circle purchases, ARK trimmed its exposure to Bullish. The firm sold 342,545 Bullish shares-an estimated $8 million -as part of the same trading window.

Bullish closed lower on Monday as well, dropping 5.7% to $22.54, according to Yahoo Finance closing prices included in the figures used for this report. That combination-adding to some crypto-linked names while reducing another-highlights a common portfolio-management tension for investors in public crypto equities: exposure is often adjusted by company-specific risk and liquidity considerations rather than treated as a single, uniform bet on the sector.

Circle's place inside ARK funds remains sizable

Beyond the fresh purchases, Circle continues to occupy a meaningful role in several ARK ETFs. ARK's holdings disclosures indicate Circle ranked among the top five holdings across three funds as of Tuesday.

Specifically, Circle accounted for $270.3 million (4.6%) of ARKK, $71.4 million (4.4%) of ARKW, and $42.6 million (5.9%) in ARKF. Those percentages are important for readers because they suggest the firm's confidence is not limited to a short-term trade; it is also reflected in the stock's portfolio weight within multiple diversified strategies.

Still, the recent buys and the Bullish trim show that ARK's approach is actively rebalancing within crypto-adjacent themes. For investors, that is often the practical takeaway: even when the macro narrative remains the same-higher or lower interest in crypto equities-the specific companies chosen for additions and reductions can shift as market pricing changes.

Other portfolio activity: Robinhood shares purchased

ARK also bought shares of Robinhood on Monday, according to the same set of disclosure-based figures. The purchases were described as around $646,000 in Robinhood shares, with the stock closing down 1.4% to $83.80, based on Yahoo Finance data referenced in the report.

While Robinhood is not a direct crypto infrastructure play, it sits within the broader category of retail-trading and financial-app exposure that often trades in sympathy with risk sentiment in markets. Including it in a day when ARK was also adjusting crypto equity holdings suggests the fund's activity is part of a wider review of high-beta equities rather than a purely sector-only decision.

What to watch next

Investors tracking ARK's crypto-related exposure may want to monitor whether these additions to Coinbase and Circle continue in subsequent trading days-or whether ARK pivots again as prices move. The next clues will likely come from the next round of daily trade disclosures, especially if broader crypto-equity weakness persists or reverses.

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