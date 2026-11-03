CD Tenerife Forward Jesus De Miguel Dies In ICU After On-Field Collision With Goalkeeper

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) CD Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel has died from injuries sustained after the on-field collision with the Andorra goalkeeper during a Spanish second-division match.

The 30-year-old striker suffered head and chest injuries during a match against Andorra on Monday, in a heavy collision with goalkeeper Jesus Owono.

Miguel was challenging for the ball in midfield when he was struck in the chest by Owono during the final minutes of the match at Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez. The striker was motionless on the pitch. After several minutes of treatment, medical staff carried him off on a stretcher and took him to hospital. He has also suffered a cardiac arrest before resuscitation restored his heartbeat.

The referee then showed Owono a straight red card before the match was abandoned.

De Miguel was admitted to the ICU at the University Hospital of Nuestra Senora de Candelaria, where his condition was described as "stable but serious" on Monday.

But, his condition worsened neurologically on Tuesday morning, with the Spaniard passing away at 08:00 local time.

"Heartbroken, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe this is true, CD Tenerife announces the tragic death, this Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 8:00 a.m., of Jesús de Miguel Alameda," Tenerife said.

"There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can lessen this overwhelming sadness. We stand with his grieving family, with his loved ones, with all of Tenerife who mourn this cruel loss today.

"The family of Jesus de Miguel is grateful for each and every expression of support received and also requests, from the bottom of their hearts, the utmost respect for their privacy during these terrible times," it added.

Royal Spanish Football Federation also mourned the loss of De Miguel. "Devastated by the sad news, from the RFEF we wish to express our deepest sorrow for his passing today. We extend our most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones, as well as to @CDTOficial and all its fans, whom we accompany in these moments of profound grief," it posted on X.

Andorra also expressed their condolences on the passing of Tenerife forward, "With broken hearts and devastated, we want to send our most sincere condolences to the family of Jesús de Miguel, to all his teammates, friends, and to CD Tenerife," it said.