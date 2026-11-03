Berlin Riot: Over 100 Youths Hurl Molotovs at Police, Arrests Made
(MENAFN) German police arrested several people late Sunday after a crowd of more than 100 youths attacked officers with firebombs and stones in Berlin’s Maerkisches Viertel neighborhood, according to a German public broadcaster.
The group set off fireworks and shoved burning trash bins into the street, the broadcaster said. Two Molotov cocktails and a barrage of stones were hurled from the crowd at police lines. No injuries were reported.
Officers took at least four people into custody, among them a 14-year-old. Others were held on suspicion of throwing the firebombs or of breaching the peace, the broadcaster reported.
The scene later calmed, with only small clusters of young people left in the area, police told the outlet.
The violence followed a similar flare-up on Halloween night, when youths repeatedly pelted Berlin public transport buses in the same neighborhood with eggs and fireworks, disrupting service.
Separately, student protests against government policies were held across the country Saturday. Most demonstrations stayed peaceful, though isolated violence broke out after dark in Berlin, Frankfurt and Hamburg.
The group set off fireworks and shoved burning trash bins into the street, the broadcaster said. Two Molotov cocktails and a barrage of stones were hurled from the crowd at police lines. No injuries were reported.
Officers took at least four people into custody, among them a 14-year-old. Others were held on suspicion of throwing the firebombs or of breaching the peace, the broadcaster reported.
The scene later calmed, with only small clusters of young people left in the area, police told the outlet.
The violence followed a similar flare-up on Halloween night, when youths repeatedly pelted Berlin public transport buses in the same neighborhood with eggs and fireworks, disrupting service.
Separately, student protests against government policies were held across the country Saturday. Most demonstrations stayed peaceful, though isolated violence broke out after dark in Berlin, Frankfurt and Hamburg.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment