TAV Airports Adds USD353.9M to Almaty Hub, Lifting Total to USD642.5M
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s TAV Airports has committed a further $353.9 million to Almaty Airport, pushing its total investment in Kazakhstan to roughly $642.5 million. The deal comes as Ankara hosts the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).
The agreement was signed by TAV Airports CEO Serkan Kaptan and Kazakh Transport Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev. It builds on a cooperation protocol that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed in May.
Kaptan told a Turkish state news agency that the company wrapped up the first $288.7 million phase of the Almaty program in 2024, delivering new international and VIP terminals. The second phase is due for completion by the end of next year.
TAV Airports has run the airport since 2021, he said, while its subsidiaries supply food and beverage, duty-free retail, private passenger lounges, hospitality and technology infrastructure.
The upgrades have paid off. Annual passenger traffic almost doubled to 11.9 million by 2025. Momentum has carried into this year, with 9.47 million travelers passing through from January to September, helped by an 11% jump in international traffic.
“Almaty Airport, thanks to its strategic location along the modern Silk Road and the Middle Corridor, is one of Central Asia’s key passenger and air cargo hubs,” he said.
“The airport, as the main hub for Air Astana, serves 42 airlines flying to 86 destinations across 30 countries by the end of last year, contributing to the development of air transport and economic relations between Türkiye and Kazakhstan,” he added.
The agreement was signed by TAV Airports CEO Serkan Kaptan and Kazakh Transport Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev. It builds on a cooperation protocol that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed in May.
Kaptan told a Turkish state news agency that the company wrapped up the first $288.7 million phase of the Almaty program in 2024, delivering new international and VIP terminals. The second phase is due for completion by the end of next year.
TAV Airports has run the airport since 2021, he said, while its subsidiaries supply food and beverage, duty-free retail, private passenger lounges, hospitality and technology infrastructure.
The upgrades have paid off. Annual passenger traffic almost doubled to 11.9 million by 2025. Momentum has carried into this year, with 9.47 million travelers passing through from January to September, helped by an 11% jump in international traffic.
“Almaty Airport, thanks to its strategic location along the modern Silk Road and the Middle Corridor, is one of Central Asia’s key passenger and air cargo hubs,” he said.
“The airport, as the main hub for Air Astana, serves 42 airlines flying to 86 destinations across 30 countries by the end of last year, contributing to the development of air transport and economic relations between Türkiye and Kazakhstan,” he added.
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