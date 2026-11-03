Azerbaijan Army Conducts Computer-Assisted Command-Staff Exercise (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Computer-assisted command-staff exercise is being conducted within the Azerbaijan Army in accordance with the 2026 training plan.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

The exercise plan involving participation of personnel from main departments, departments of the Ministry of Defense, troops and forces, Combined Arms Army headquartes encompasses execution of activities in line with the military decision-making process.

On 3 November, the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov received reports from the headquarters via video teleconference.

The Minister of Defense noted that the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, had expressed his appreciation for the performance of the Azerbaijan Army, and conveyed the tasks assigned to the Army.

Computer-assisted command-staff exercise, conducted with due consideration given to combat experience gained in addressing modern military threats, aims to further enhance the military decision-making skills of command personnel and provide practical training for the capabilities and operational effectiveness of military units using simulators.