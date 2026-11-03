Ponytail Lift In Korea: AB Plastic Surgery Advances Endoscopic Facial Lifting

Korea–Brazil Surgical Exchange

B&A endoscopic lifting

the top five medical institutions nationwide in South Korea for Endotine

Korea–Brazil Surgical Exchange on November 7 to Feature Live Surgery, International Collaboration, and Endotine Fixation Techniques

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Endoscopic facial lifting, often associated with the increasingly discussed“Ponytail Lift” concept, is attracting international interest as surgeons exchange techniques and clinical insights across the United States, Latin America, Russia, and Southeast Asia.Often called the“Ponytail Lift,” endoscopic facial lifting is gaining attention among people who want to look fresher and younger without an overly tightened appearance or highly visible surgical scars. The approach uses small incisions largely hidden within the hairline and an endoscopic camera to lift and reposition deeper facial tissues, particularly around the cheeks and midface.In Korea, AB Plastic Surgery is working to stay at the forefront of this growing trend through continued collaboration with international surgeons. Rather than simply adopting an overseas technique, AB is refining its approach for both Korean and international patients, taking into account differences in facial shape, aging patterns and individual aesthetic goals.As part of this effort, AB Plastic Surgery and TRM Korea will host a Korea–Brazil Surgical Exchange on November 7 with AB Plastic Surgery's Dr. Choi Jae Ik and Brazilian plastic surgeon Dr. Igor Brazioli Slivinskis.This exchange will go beyond a lecture and take place inside the operating room. Dr. Choi will perform the Live Surgery, while Dr. Igor will participate alongside him to exchange views on how the midface is lifted, repositioned and secured. The goal is to share real surgical judgment and experience rather than simply present a technique on stage.The procedure will use small incisions hidden within the hairline and focus on lifting deeper midface tissues that have moved downward with age. For suitable patients, this approach aims to improve sagging cheeks and a tired or heavy appearance while reducing concern about visible incision lines.During the upcoming Live Surgery, Endotine Ribbon will be incorporated into the fixation strategy for repositioned midfacial tissues, based on the surgical plan developed by Dr. Choi Jae Ik.AB Plastic Surgery emphasizes the importance of using authentic Endotine devices and advises patients to look beyond trending surgical techniques when considering a facelift. The clinic highlights the importance of evaluating the surgeon's experience, tissue fixation methods, surgical safety systems, and the use of genuine medical devices.Notably, AB Plastic Surgery has been recognized as one of the top five medical institutions nationwide in South Korea for Endotine usage across three consecutive recognition periods, reflecting its continued use of authentic devices in facial lifting procedures.Endotine is a bioabsorbable fixation device designed to support the stabilization of repositioned soft tissues during certain facial lifting procedures. AB Plastic Surgery determines appropriate lifting and fixation methods based on each patient's facial anatomy, degree and direction of tissue descent, and individual surgical requirements.Looking ahead, AB Plastic Surgery and TRM Korea plan to expand their academic exchanges with medical professionals from various countries. Through continued international collaboration, the use of authentic medical devices, and accumulated clinical experience, the organizations aim to further develop and refine facial rejuvenation techniques tailored to the anatomical characteristics and individual needs of Korean and international patients.

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Ponytail Lift in Korea: AB Plastic Surgery Advances Endoscopic Facial Lifting News Provided By AB PLASTIC SURGERY November 03, 2026, 09:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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