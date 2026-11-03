Introducing Integrity One Group As Unified Brand Identity For MBS, IPS, And Healthmote

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Integrity One Group now represents Medical Billing Services, Integrity Practice Solutions, Healthmote, and Integrity Healthcare Solutions.

RIVIERA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AMS today announced the launch of Integrity One Group, its new unified brand identity for all marketing and public-facing communications.The brand represents AMS and its four healthcare-focused entities: Medical Billing Services (MBS), Integrity Practice Solutions (IPS), Healthmote, and Integrity Healthcare Solutions (IHS).Each entity continues to operate independently, while Integrity One Group serves as the collective enterprise brand, unifying them under a single market-facing identity built on one idea: one brand, one team, one identity.The launch features updated branding, a new logo, and a refreshed website reflecting Integrity's strengthened market presence.As Integrity expanded its portfolio across Revenue Cycle Management, Practice Support Staff Solutions, and Remote Care Management, a unified brand became essential to clearly communicate that breadth to clients, partners, and industry stakeholders.“This is not just a branding milestone. It is a statement of who we already are and where we are headed together. We chose Integrity One Group because it reflects our goal: one brand, one team, one identity across all our service lines. It's a description of our values, actions, and how we collaborate.” said Swapnil Nadkar, Founder.Before this new chapter begins, Integrity also recognizes the people who made it possible: a global team of 1,700+ professionals working together across 12 locations in four countries, backed by more than 25 years of industry experience, all united by one common purpose: Serve with Integrity.Today, Integrity supports 825+ healthcare clients across the United States through its integrated healthcare operations and support services platform. With teams located in India, the USA, the Philippines, and Peru, the organization continues to expand its global footprint while delivering scalable, high-quality operational support to healthcare providers nationwide.About Integrity One GroupIntegrity One Group, representing Integrity Healthcare Solutions, Medical Billing Services, Integrity Practice Solutions, and Healthmote, delivers healthcare operations and support services across the United States. Integrity One Group serves as AMS's official enterprise brand identity. All services are delivered through AMS and its affiliated companies.Founders:Chintan Trivedi ( )Swapnil Nadkar ( )Nihar Desai ( )

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Introducing Integrity One Group as Unified Brand Identity for MBS, IPS, and Healthmote News Provided By Integrity One Group November 03, 2026, 09:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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