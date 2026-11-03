'Kejriwal Ruined Punjab In Five Years, Just As He Did Delhi In 10': Sirsa Lashes Out At AAP Over Rising Pollution

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal over rising air pollution in Punjab, alleging that he had ruined the state in five years, just as he had left Delhi struggling with pollution during his 10-year rule.

Addressing a press conference, Sirsa claimed that Punjab has set a new record in air pollution, with Bathinda's Air Quality Index (AQI) reportedly crossing 1,100, making it one of the most polluted cities in the country.

"Arvind Kejriwal has set a new record in Punjab after Delhi. Just as he left Delhi struggling with pollution for 10 years, he has now created another record in Punjab. Bathinda's AQI has reached 1,100, earning it the distinction of being the most polluted city in India. I am not saying this; today's news reports are reporting it," Sirsa said.

Citing pollution figures from different parts of Punjab, he said, "Not just Bathinda, Barnala has an AQI of 1,244, Talwandi Sabo 1,036, Malaudh 960, Abohar 885, Gurdaspur 528, Jalandhar 690 and Ludhiana 560."

"They have created all these records. The way Kejriwal ruined Delhi in 10 years through pollution, they have now ruined Punjab in five years. They have set a new benchmark by making Punjab one of the most polluted states in India," he alleged.

Sirsa further questioned the AAP leadership, saying that Bathinda had now emerged as one of the most polluted cities in the country.

"What is left now? Kejriwal has destroyed Punjab, where the AQI has crossed 1,100. Due to the western disturbance, it is natural that air pollution will also affect Delhi. The poor air quality in the national capital is a result of pollution coming from Punjab. I congratulate Kejriwal for setting this record," he said sarcastically.

"The way he ruined Delhi, they have now ruined Punjab," Sirsa added.

Taking a further swipe at the AAP government, he alleged that drug abuse, too, had become a major problem in Punjab.

"In Delhi, intoxication was available for free, and now the same is happening in Punjab. He has ruined Punjab with drugs and now with air pollution," he alleged.