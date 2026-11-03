'Jag Ghoomeya' Singer Neha Bhasin Remembers Late Father On Death Anniversary, Reflects On His Imperfections

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Singer Neha Bhasin remembered her late father on his death anniversary.

She shared an emotional note, recalling cherished childhood memories and a special moment when her parents sang together on the banks of the Ganga. Taking to Instagram, the 'Jag Ghoomeya' singer said November 4, 2018, was one of the saddest days for her family, as her father passed away.

Reflecting on the pain of losing a loved one, she wrote that nothing could prepare a person for the realisation that they would never see someone dear to them again. The singer said she often revisited her memories to keep her father alive in her heart. She also spoke about having a beautiful childhood with parents who loved and respected each other, adding that they gave their children a balanced upbringing.

Sharing her video, Neha wrote,“4th Nov was probably the saddest day of our lives as Papu left us for his heavenly journey in 2018. I know we all lose our loved ones and that grief binds us all. But nothing prepares one to face a fact 'I will never see my person again.' The mind keeps delving into the past re playing the most beautiful memories with the person who is no more but now lives safely in your memory forever.”

“I keep re sharpening my memory to keep him as alive as he can be and I cry as I write this but as I grow older I realize I have had a beautiful childhood with two sorted adults who always loved and respected each other and created a well balanced childhood for us. Please bear with me as i muster the courage to pour my soul online today,” she added.

The singer also acknowledged that her father had his imperfections but remembered him as a very good man, saying that he would forever be missed.

“I sing this song to replay my favourite memory of my parents, sitting on the banks of Ganga ji the sun was just about setting. They both sang this profound song seated in a perfect cinematic silhouette while my sister and I watched them create magic. My father had his imperfections but he was a v good man and he is and will forever be missed. Love u papu,” concluded Neha.

Neha Bhasin's father, Ashok Bhasin, passed away in November 2018 after battling cancer.